FIFA Mobile: Cristiano Ronaldo overtaken as highest rated player in FIFA

This will come as a shock to casual viewers.

The mobile edition of FIFA 17 was also a success

What's the story?

FIFA 18 may be just around the corner but FIFA 17 has had its fair share of the limelight lately as well. Now, it appears that the FIFA 17 mobile version may be in the news as well for spectacular reasons.

It appears as though FIFA 18 cover star and football's most recognised face today Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer among the top players in the mobile edition of FIFA 17. In fact, he does not even feature in the top 10 of the best players in the mobile version of the game released by EA. As baffling as that seems, fan polls and discussion threads appear to agree with the list that currently exists on the mobile version's website.

In case you didn't know...

Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled as the cover star for the upcoming FIFA 18 console video game following yet another tremendous season for Real Madrid. His quality is undoubted and is bound to be one of the highest if not the highest rated players in EA Sports' annual release.

The heart of the matter

Top of the pile in this particular category is Brazilian legend and former Real Madrid and AC Milan player Kaka. The MLS star leads the chart with a player card reading 100 and with attributes that would put the best in the game to shame.

David Luiz is the highest rated defender in the game at 100 and Jan Oblak joins him as the best goalkeeper available according to these particular ratings. The likes of Eden Hazard, Steven Gerrard and even Frank Lampard are among the best players available with Ronaldo featuring very low down the order. The player cards are chosen by users just like you and I and hence give a more realistic account of the players rather than one existing already in the game. But one can expect Ronaldo to be among the best in FIFA 18 on gaming consoles come September.

What's next?

FIFA 18 is out on 29th September and is already among the most highly awaited releases of the year. Get yourself a PS4, Xbox One, PC or Nintendo Switch to join the fun of FIFA 18.

Author's take

These ratings come as a huge surprise to a casual viewer but there is a method to this madness. One can be sure, however, that when the game releases across all platforms, FIFA 18 will feature Ronaldo as one of their best players with attributes that would do him definite justice.