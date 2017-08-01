FIFA 18: Arsenal fans rip EA apart after Thierry Henry's rating is revealed

Henry's rating certainly does him no justice.

Henry's FIFA 18 rating has finally been revealed

What's the story?

Former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry has been officially revealed as one of the highest rated players in the game following the Frenchman's inclusion in the ICONS edition of the FIFA 18 series.

The forward retired from active football a few years ago but has since been a major part of television, regularly appearing on football talk shows and interviews. Henry now has also been unveiled in the latest edition of FIFA 18, as part of the illustrious ICONS in the game.

Following the reveal of Maradona's 95 rating and former Russian goalkeeper Lev Yashin at 91, Henry now makes it to the 90 mark himself as EA Sports gave him a 90 rating in their latest Twitter post.

However, that was only the start for EA as it then had to field a barrage of angry tweets from Henry's fans. EA's Twitter post has 2.1k replies so far, and here are the best of the lot.

only 90? what a joke — Josh (@ArsenalJosh4) July 31, 2017

LW WHAT ARE YOU SMOKING — nathan (@nathanbwfc_) July 31, 2017

Even I like to troll Arsenal fans but this is too much ???? — The Boi (@ChuBoi) July 31, 2017

Left Wing???? He became Arsenal all time leading goal scorer by playing LW??? put away the crack pipe EA. — BabaSIMS ???????? (@OGBabaSIMS) July 31, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Theirry Henry was a revelation at Arsenal after Arsene Wenger brought him in from his native France and the attacker found life pretty easy in England, banging in goal after goal en route to an Arsenal triumph in the Premier League.

Henry even had a second stint at the club towards the end of his career and is a legend in the English Premier League.

The heart of the matter

Just like Maradona, Henry's big numbers do him justice. The former Gunner has been given 90 pace and 87 dribbling stats owing to his incredible skill and ability to glide past opponents with blistering speed like they weren't there. His passing and shooting are high in the 80s as well, marking him as one of the best players in the upcoming EA franchise.

It will be interesting to see how the other legends in this particular edition far when the game eventually releases late next month.

What's next?

The ICON edition of FIFA 18 will be released by EA Sports on 29th September 2017 and has former Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario on the cover. The game will be unveiled along with the other editions of the game and shall be available on PS 4, Xbox One and PC to play.

Author's take

It is indeed refreshing to see how much care EA Sports has taken in making the greats of the game great in this game too. Maradona himself is likely to be the highest rated player in the game and Henry will be among the top brass himself too.

With more players ready to be released in the next couple of days, this edition of the game could be more fun than first expected.