FIFA 18: Former Dortmund and Milan star wants to replace Neymar with this Premier League star

This move could make a lot of sense.

Boateng is one of many footballers playing FIFA 18

What's the story?

Former AC Milan winger Kevin-Prince Boateng has sent fans into a tizzy on social media after revealing whom he might like to replace Neymar Jr. with at Barcelona in FIFA 18.

The current Las Palmas player took to his Twitter to ask fans whom they might want at the Catalan club now that the Brazilian Neymar has moved on to pursue greener pastures and his own decision did not disappoint. Boateng hinted that Eden Hazard might be a more than able deputy to take over now that Neymar was gone, and it's hard to argue with him on that.

The feared partnership of "MSN" may have come to an abrupt end but the future does not look gloomy for Barcelona if this particular player manages to come to town.

Good morning!Just woke up thinking about FIFA18 ???????? @PSG_inside with @neymarjr ???????? But I could even do @FCBarcelona with MSH?? #hazard ???????? — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) August 5, 2017

But anyway why need MSN,BBC or MHFSHK? If you can have KPB ???????????????????????? enjoy your weekend my friends ✌????✌???? — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) August 5, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Neymar's controversial transfer has had the world talking for almost a week now and the buzz doesn't seem to be going away just yet. Boateng is one of the many players who are willing to speak out about the situation in their own witty way, and with Neymar yet to lace a pair of boots at PSG, the chatter could be on for a while.

The heart of the matter

Boateng may be quite invisible to the general footballing public but he has had his own fair share of the limelight. Apart from being the brother of current Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, Prince had successful runs in Europe with the likes of AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and even Tottenham Hotspur. His take on the Neymar situation gives some interesting insight which poses a string of theories on whom we could see replace the mercurial Brazilian at Barca.

FIFA 18 could see a host of new players at different clubs following a busy transfer window and Neymar's move has sparked speculation of a high profile replacement like never before. While Chelsea remain adamant over the future of Hazard, having him in Catalunya could easily be a possibility in the game.

What's next?

FIFA 18 will be released officially on 29th September and Neymar will be a PSG player. Whether Hazard replaces him, however, remains a distant dream at this point.

Author's take

Top footballers across the world have made their feelings clear on the Neymar to PSG saga and with Barcelona clearly looking for a worthy replacement, it could just be a matter of time before Hazard or any other gifted players make their way to the Camp Nou.