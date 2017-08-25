FIFA 18 predictions: Neymar to have upgraded overall rating after PSG move

He stands just below the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Neymar joined PSG this summer

What's the story?

The Brazilian forward Neymar creating headlines with his latest transfer may still be the much talked about transfer of the year, but the FIFA 18 rating predictions have also proved to be the new talk of the town. In the latest FIFA 18 rating predictions by Futhead.com, Neymar is seen to get an upgrade to 93, moving a notch higher than his 92 rating in FIFA 17.

While the 2017 edition of EA Sports FIFA is about to come to a close with the release of 2018, his upgrade prediction is an extra source of joy for his fans. With a spectacular display of goals and skills in his debut match for PSG against Toulouse, Neymar's career seems to be climbing newer heights.

In case you didn't know...

The 25-year-old Brazilian forward made headlines with his record-breaking move from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer. Neymar's shocking transfer also saw the player becoming the most expensive player that football has ever seen, with his astonishing and incomparable transfer amount of £198 million.

The heart of the matter

Futhead.com has come up with rating predictions for FIFA 18 with the help of WhoScored.com and Neymar is among the game's top players alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Manuel Neuer.

The predictions did not fall back in giving the player his rightful upgrade from the 2017 edition of EA Sports FIFA when they rated him at 93 after his PSG move. Standing at a possible 93, Neymar will see himself just one step below the likes of the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

What's next?

Even though the final ratings have not yet been officially released, Neymar's fans hope that the prediction will prove to be true once the new edition releases this September on the 29th.

Author's take

Owing to the brilliant effort and performance that the Brazilian forward has showcased in his new jersey, there is no doubt that he truly deserves an upgrade in his FIFA rating. Therefore, football fans worldwide hope to see the prediction come true.