You won't believe how good Alexandre Lacazette will be for Arsenal in FIFA 18

Lacazette's signing will boost Arsenal both on and off the pitch.

by Arkodeepto Mukherjee News 10 Jul 2017, 16:47 IST

Alexandre Lacazette has featured in FUT TOTS

What’s The Story?

Alexandre Lacazette has joined Arsenal for a club-record fee of 47 million pounds. This 26-year-old French footballer will now take on the big guns of Europe and is expected to do well. On the other hand, FIFA 18 is set to be launched in September this year. Lacazette’s signing will definitely make some impact on the game, according to Dream Team FC.

In FIFA 18, a strong chemistry is always something very important, not least in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT). Arsenal signing Lacazette will be a huge boost for the Gunners not only in real life but also in FIFA 18. With the likes of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Ngolo Kante and Loic Remy already in the Premier League, Lacazette will gel well with his fellow French players in England. It’s expected that they will have a great chemistry together. On top of that, there is Olivier Giroud who can be even more deadly after having Lacazette as his partner up front.

The context

His inclusion in the Arsenal side will definitely make the Gunners a strong side in FIFA 18. Besides, Lacazette is really affordable. His base level in FUT is 85-card only. According to the latest data, he only costs around 20,000 coins in the FIFA 17. Now, with that, one gets 84 shooting, 84 dribbling and 86 pace which is truly commendable.

That, however, stands nowhere when it comes to a comparison with his amazing 95-rated Team of the Season card. If we take the examples of other strikers such as Alexis Sanchez, the Chilean’s 87-rated base card alone costs a hefty 40,000 to 50,000 coins. All of which means Lacazette will be more affordable than other strikers in a similar bracket.

The heart of the matter

What could Lacazette’s FIFA 18 card look like? Well, it’s a bit confusing, to say the least. Though it goes without saying that it would look better than his FIFA 17 base card, his FIFA 18 base card won’t be quite as good as his top-rated TOTS card. We would expect a bit more from him. It would be great if his pace climbs up to 92, dribbling to 92 and shooting to 93. If this doesn’t happen, then his passing will remain at around 88-89 mark, his defensive attributes will be in the 40s and, most importantly, his physical score will be in 80s.

If he gets all this then he will be a force for the Gunners. He will be on the wishlist of most FIFA 18 enthusiasts.

What’s next?

FIFA 18 will cost around 49.99 pounds. Though there is a speculation that due to its high demand many outlets are thinking of cutting the rate down, the cheapest rate that is expected at this stage will be available for 45 pounds. FIFA 18 pre-orders have started already. It will be an interesting affair to know how Lacazette makes an impact on the much-awaited console game.

Author’s take

In the buildup to the launch of each FIFA edition, fans of the popular console game across the globe go into a frenzy and FIFA 18 will be no different. In this edition, Lacazette’s inclusion will certainly boost Arsenal’s chances provided he is controlled well. Whatever it is, FIFA 18 will surely surpass all the previous records.