FIFA Mobile: Top 5 fastest players in the game

It's a surprising name on top!

@shraishth_jain by Shraishth Jain Top 5 / Top 10 18 Aug 2017, 21:30 IST

With the indomitable success of EA Sports' FIFA franchise on PC and console, EA delved into the mobile market with their hugely popular independent mobile game, FIFA Mobile, in the last quarter of 2016. There are 6 basic building blocks for every single player’s in-game stats. Of these, pace is one major building block in not only deciding a player’s market value but at times deciding a crucial match itself, because ever since times imaginable being fast on the PC game was basically what mattered. In every rendition of the main game, the creators have tweaked that fragile persona.

Pace in FUT is made up of two stats - acceleration and sprint speed. Acceleration is arguably the more important of the two, with the ability to burst away from an opponent being of paramount importance. Sprint speed, while important, is very surmountable in game - a player with 90 sprint speed and the ball at his feet is no faster than the opponent with 75 pace who is chasing him. However, there are other stats that contribute to pace - you need to have high balance, agility and reactions to feel fast in game, and traits such as speed dribbler that allow players to move much more quickly on the pitch than their stats suggest.

As a result, the pace card stat can be very deceptive - it only takes into account two of the many stats that affect how players feel in game,

With the latest edition of the annual Blockbuster title EA Sports FIFA 18 just around the corner, let’s examine the world of FIFA Mobile, for the top 5 speed merchants:

#5 Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town, EFL League One) – 114

Former England U19 international Devante Cole has been trying all his fledgling playing career to emulate his old man Andy Cole, not to great success though. Cole who was initially picked up by the blue side of Manchester at the age of 7, spent much of his teenage formative years out on loan at various lower leagues, before moving on to Bradford City and then to Fleetwood Town in 2016.

He is already on the scoresheet after two matches in the League One campaign. Cole is no way near to the tagline of a wonderkidd, but he is a ‘fast and lanky fellow’, as his previous managers described him.