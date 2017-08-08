FIFA 18: Muller, Griezmann, Alli chosen to be on Ultimate Team cover

This trio will grace Ultimate Team covers around the world.

Griezmann is among the three ambassadors for Ultimate Team

What's the story?

Thomas Muller, Antoine Griezmann and Dele Alli are all set to be major fixtures in the upcoming FIFA 18 franchise when it releases next month. But the trio just went to the next level after Muller revealed via his Twitter that he along with Griezmann and Alli, would be ambassadors for the much anticipated FIFA Ultimate Team 2018 cover.

The Bayern Munich playmaker has been one of the staples of the game for the past five years or so and has cemented himself in the good books of EA Sports. This is the next step in what promises to be a glittering career for the German.

In case you didn't know...

Coincidentally enough, Muller, Griezmann and Alli were among the players who were recently revealed in an FUT pack opening video which Sportskeeda had also covered. This particular threesome played a big role in the walk out and animation release for the FUT 18 unveil and hence it shall come as no surprise that EA would have wanted them to be the highlights of this season's Ultimate team.

The heart of the matter

In the aforementioned FUT 18 pack opening video, we could see that Muller himself had managed a rating of 87 in the game. While these ratings may not be concrete when the game eventually releases, it gives some valuable insight into the player's attributes and what fans might expect.

Atletico's Griezmann managed a healthy rating of 88 of his own and walked out to fireworks and even his trademark "hotline bling" celebration he always does. His attributes looked particularly inspiring when you consider what an important player he has become for the Madrid club.

Finally, Spurs' playmaker Dele Alli managed what appears to be an upgrade of sorts with an increase in his rating to 84. The Englishman had yet another stellar season for the Londoners and is expected to replicate his form this time around. His trademark "wave" celebration made its way to the FUT unveil as well.

What's next?

FIFA 18 will hit gaming stands around the world on 29th September 2017 and FUT is bound to be one of the most exciting features of the game. Get a PS 4, Xbox One or PC if you want to be a part of this particular extravaganza.

Author's take

Having the experience of Muller and exuberance of Alli bodes well for the developers and the quality of Griezmann adds the much-needed star power to make FUT 18 one of the biggest attractions of the gaming world. I can't wait to get my hands on the upcoming edition of this game.