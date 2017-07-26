FIFA 18: New Cristiano Ronaldo trick to be included in the game

What's the story?

EA Sports have been quick to release updates on their popular upcoming franchise and have brought us the next chapter on the road to one of the most anticipated games of the year, FIFA 18.

The new trailer shows cover star Cristiano Ronaldo doing his famous heel chop skill move in the game, which was of course modelled along the lines of the Portuguese star's real life skill and ability as can be seen. The EA Sports 360 motion capture allows a complete view of the surroundings in which Ronaldo mastered the art of the heel chop skill and is subsequently bringing it to the FIFA 18 video game. The motion capture is a gruelling process which involves the player to attempt the require move several times while wearing the equipment needed to capture the best of the skill.

In case you didn't know...

Cristiano Ronaldo is the cover star of FIFA 18 and widely tipped to be amongst the highest rated players in FIFA 18. The Real Madrid attacker has featured in a string of such videos as of late in order to hype the game's arrival as well as periodically release important features of the game.

The heart of the matter

The heel chop skill is iconic when it comes to Ronaldo and fans will be itching to utilise the deadly move when the game eventually releases on 29th September. In the clipping, EA Sports have managed to perfectly combine the actual footage in their studio and in-game footage to give us a complete view of what can be expected from the player in FIFA 18.

If EA Sports officials are to be believed, the in-game movement of Ronaldo will be identical to the player's real life movements, making this one of the most realistic experiences put forward by the developers. Apart from this, Ronaldo will also play a major role in Alex Hunter's career in 'The Journey' season 2.

What's next?

FIFA 18 will be available for pre-order and those who do manage to order in time will get Ronaldo for five straight games as part of the ultimate team package. The Ronaldo edition, standard edition and icon edition will all be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Author's take

With FIFA amping up the arrival of their latest game, it could be a matter of time before the pre-order sales go through the roof and fans demand more from the most popular football gaming franchise.