FIFA 18: Beta version will allow lucky fans to play game in advance

EA are set to make an announcement in this regard.

by Sarthak Sharma News 11 Jul 2017, 15:39 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo is the cover star for FIFA 18

What’s the story?

FIFA 18 releases in the last week of September, but if you’re a die-hard fan of the franchise you may not have to wait all that long to wrap your hands around the illustrious game. If you’re lucky then a special invitation to play FIFA 18 with the best in the world stands before you. All you need is a bit of patience and a whole lot of luck.

EA Sports is all set to introduce a beta version of FIFA 18 which goes live in August itself and the platform will allow select YouTubers and professional gamers the chance to get in on the FIFA action well before the actual release date of the game. There is also a slight chance for regular FIFA fans to join in the fun.

In case you didn’t know…

FIFA 18 releases within the next couple of months in what is one of the most anticipated arrivals in the gaming world. With the release of FIFA 18, fans will be able to access a new story mode, The Journey season 2 starring Alex Hunter as well as a whole host of other additions.

In its second season with the Frostbite engine, FIFA is set to become more visually appealing and possess better overall gameplay. The typical FUT and career mode options will also be available to the gamer.

The heart of the matter

The beta gives a rare opportunity for select users to get a glimpse of FIFA 18

All that the gamers need to do is possess an official EA account and tick the box in their Gmail settings to receive promotional material from the website. If you’re one of the lucky ones, you’ll receive an invite to play the beta. If you do get a chance to play, you’ll receive a gamer tag with a watermark to prevent screenshots being taken. Violation of the game’s policies will lead to termination of the gamer’s account.

What’s next?

Apart from this rare opportunity, EA will allow all gamers the chance to play the demo which is traditionally released two weeks before the actual game. The demo will include quite a few teams, including the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United. While it will not have all the features of the actual game, the demo is a good way to prepare yourself for the subsequent release of the full version.

Author’s take

EA does like to tease its fans with such opportunities every now and then. EA is pulling out all the stops to make the FIFA 18 release the biggest in the gaming world. With the game’s promotions on fire, fans couldn’t ask for anything more.