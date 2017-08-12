FIFA 18: Player faces given amazing uplift in quality in leaked photos

The hard work is there for all to see.

Image courtesy: Keepers on Youtube

What's the story?

EA Sports is giving it 100% when it comes to making the next edition of the FIFA series unbeatable in the gaming market. Following trailers of new features to be added in the game, the next level of hard work put into the game can be seen in the form of leaked pictures online.

The latest reveal comes to us courtesy of the Internet, and thank god it does too. Claims of Frostbite Studios regarding the upgrade of player graphics can be backed up thanks to the images we now have in front of us.

The leaked photos show Renato Sanches, Kylian Mbappe and others looking more realistic than ever, pretty much solidifying the fact that this year extra detail has gone into the character features. Amongst other things, footage from the revered "The Journey" mode has also been released by EA in the past, showcasing the next step in Alex Hunter's journey to the top of the football pile. You can see some of those faces in the video below:

In case you didn't know...

Alex Hunter's career went through bumps and bruises but ended up in triumph at the end of season one. The much awaited season 2 of "The Journey" will be available when the game releases on 29th September 2017.

The heart of the matter

Player characteristics have made a big difference to the overall gaming experience in FIFA over the years and the attention to detail is apparent now more than ever. Career mode has been given a major upgrade too as can be seen in the leaked footage available online.

As per the new developments, the career mode feature will include a transfer deal hub where your player will be able to sit down and have discussions on his contract, player fees, add ons and much more.

This is as realistic as it can get and EA seem to have done a wonderful job in bringing this experience to the gamer for the very first time. This feature will be showcased more than ever when the game is available to play late next month. You can watch some of the new features in career mode below:

What's next?

FIFA 18 will be available to play on PS4, Xbox One and PC with career mode available on all the platforms. The new features included in the game will be on show now more than ever.

Author's take

This move will surely garner more interest and make the game complete in every aspect. Good work from EA Sports indeed.