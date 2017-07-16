FIFA 18 predicted ratings: 5 Premier League players who may be overrated

FIFA 18 may rate these players more than what they deserve.

by Sarthak Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jul 2017, 17:52 IST

Hart’s replacement hasn’t been great

The English Premier League has provided us with memories to last a lifetime. Most of these memories are thanks to incredible performances by some of the world’s best players owing to the success of their respective clubs. EA Sports FIFA has for long depended on these stellar players to bring out their own ratings system and rank each player according to their achievements. Over the years, some players have made a bigger impression than others, leading to higher ratings and extra features added to their arsenal.

But some have promised a lot, but not really delivered. Most Premier League players who seal expensive transfers find it especially hard to live up to the big numbers either due to pressure or just inexperience.

This list combines a lot of those traits and aims to find those players who according to FIFA, are among the very best, but recent real life performances show just the opposite. Keeping that in mind, here are the 5 Premier League players who may be overrated in the FIFA 18 video game:

#5 Claudio Bravo

Starting in the last line of defence, Manchester City sent shock waves through the footballing world last summer following their will to release Joe Hart as their no.1 and acquire the services of another keeper. That keeper turned out to be Chilean, Claudio Bravo.

His pedigree was undoubted but the former Barcelona stopper found life extremely hard in the Premier League, making schoolboy errors all throughout the season and failing to live up to the lofty standards of the English League.

His FIFA 18 rating doesn’t look set to dwindle much as the big name player is still expected to be in the mid 80s or thereabouts, a number criminally high if you’re considering his keeping displays this past season.