FIFA 18 Predictions: 5 best midfielders in the game

Dominating a midfield has never been as important and these are the players who will help you execute that in FIFA 18

19 Jul 2017

FIFA 18 is to be launched in the latter half of September

Like in reality, the virtual football game also demands midfield domination. Over time, the likes of Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez and various others have shown how the game of football is won and lost in the centre of the park.

Midfielders are not only important in the attacking or passing sense but also conduct other duties like box-to box play and breaking up play.

With some revolutionary changes expected in FIFA 18, the midfield is expected to gain an even higher level of importance in virtual football. In this article, we list those midfielders who we think will be the cream of the crop in FIFA 18.

#1 Luka Modric

Luka Modric is likely to retain his crown as the game’s best midfielder in FIFA 18

The clever Croatian schemer has been an irrepressible part of the Real Madrid midfield for almost five years now. Tasked with opening up defences which typically sit deep against a powerhouse Real side, Modric is a threat with his vision and passing whilst also possessing the ability to place the ball in the corner of the net from distance.

The 31-year old was an influential part of the Blancos side which became the first ever team to defend the Champions League last season, making the £30 million Madrid paid for him look like an absolute bargain.

In FIFA 17, Modric was rated at 89, a rating which did not change even after the midseason ratings refresh. Despite having crossed over to the wrong side of thirty the season before last, Modric’s influence over the Real midfield has only increased.

By the time FIFA 17 was released, the Croat had already won two Champions League titles with Real which saw him receiving an 89 rating from EA.

A successful defence of the Champions League title saw Modric once again play a key role in a triumphant Real Madrid season where they also won the league title. The Croatian will be 32 by the end of the next season but his performances seem to be getting better with age like a certain Andrea Pirlo.

The midfielder's rich vein of form should continue next season and in all probability, he will be given a rating of around 90 by EA in the upcoming instalment of the FIFA series.