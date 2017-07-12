FIFA 18 Predictions: Top 5 forwards in La Liga

Here are the top 5 predicted forwards in La Liga for FIFA 18.

Who out of Ronaldo and Messi will come out on top?

The Spanish league is one of the most popular leagues in the world and in recent times has emerged as the dream destination for some of the biggest players in the world. The likes of Maradona, Zidane, Figo and many others called it their dream come true when a call from a Spanish football giant hit their telephone.

With all the young talent in the world matched equally with marquee names in world football, La Liga has become the proving ground for some of the best in the world.

It does then, come as a surprise that only two or three clubs actually rule the roost in this cash-rich league. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid (in recent times) control much of the big spending that goes and the television rights that come with it.

Considering this relative stronghold, it is unsurprising that our list consists largely of top players from these three clubs. FIFA 18 should be no different. Here are the top 5 predicted forwards in La Liga for FIFA 18.

#5 Antoine Griezmann

FIFA 17 saw a healthy rating for Griezmann

The French superstar has lit up the footballing world of late with his mercurial talent and impressive finishing in front of goal. In the past few seasons, the 26-year-old has become the go-to man for Atletico, often bailing the team out of a tight situation with goals and assists at regular intervals.

Often in the shadow of Barcelona and Real, this Atletico Madrid maestro has cemented his position as one of the world’s best forwards. English clubs are dying to acquire his services but as of now, the talismanic striker remains loyal to his Spanish brothers.

FIFA 17 saw a healthy rating for Griezmann but with yet another successful domestic season under his belt and plenty of interest from English clubs ready to pay truckloads for his services, expect FIFA 18 to rate this Frenchman in the 90s.