FIFA 18: EA Sports reveal ratings of all ICONS featuring Barcelona & Manchester United greats

EA Sports have revealed FIFA 18's ICONS and their ratings

by deevyamulani News 02 Aug 2017, 00:34 IST

Plenty of legends will be in FIFA 18

As soon as the ICONS feature was revealed to be a part of the FIFA 18 features package, anticipation was building around as to which legends of football would be included in the newly included FUT feature. EA Sports kept fans on their toes with well-timed glimpses into the game and revealed that football greats Pele, Maradona, Thierry Henry and Lev Yashin would be a part of FIFA 18.

The presence of such legendary players had piqued fans' curiosity towards the game. EA also gave a date of 1st August for the complete release of the FUT ICONS. We duly logged on to the live stream in anticipation of the ratings reveal and this is what we learnt.

The special ICON edition has a host of new features

All of FIFA 18s ICONS cards will feature three different cards. Two cards will be available for FUT players throughout the year while the Prime card, which captures players at the peak of their powers, will be available during select "Throwback Thursdays" through the year.

FIFA 18 will have nine more ICONS in addition to those released before. There are plenty of legends to look forward to in FIFA 18 as we eagerly await September 29th, the release date of the game.

The additional ICONS set to be included in FIFA 18 are:

1) Ruud Gullit

Ruud Gullit in FIFA 18 (image credit: easports.com)

2) Roberto Carlos

Roberto Carlos in FIFA 18 (image credit: easports.com)

3) Jay-Jay Okocha

Okocha

4) Patrick Vieira

Vieira in FIFA 18

5) Peter Schmeichel

Peter Schmeichel's career has been documented in FUT

6) Carles Puyol

Puyol

7) Alessandro Del Piero

Del Piero in FIFA 18

8) Michael Owen

Owen also makes an appearance as an ICON

9) Deco

Deco's 3 stages in FIFA 18

10) Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand in FIFA 18

There is a lot to look forward to in FIFA 18. As the release date comes closer, EA Sports have sent the fans of FIFA into a frenzy today with the reveals and the announcements. As if the ICON unveiling wasn't enough, the added features like Squad Battles and Champions Channel have already left FIFA 18 enthusiasts salivating.

The next stop for EA Sports is the release of FIFA 18's demo, another occasion to blow the excitement levels of the fans out of proportions.

