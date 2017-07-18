FIFA 18 rating predictions: 5 best defenders in the game

Who will leave with top spot in FIFA 18?

by Sarthak Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jul 2017, 15:13 IST

Who among these will be highest rated?

Defenders are often the heart and soul of any trophy-winning side. They provide the penultimate line of defence and can make or break chances of winning big games. It should thus come as no surprise that managers all over the world are looking for trusted names in the defending arena to bolster the team’s backline and send shudders through the opposing forward line.

FIFA 18 is bound to include the best defenders in the world in its upcoming video game and with defenders playing a major role in winning campaigns of some of the best teams in Europe, it is likely that higher ratings for existing players could make for yet another exciting outing for defensive gamers the world over. We decided to explore some of these big name defenders to see what rating EA Sports may have in store this time around. It makes for familiar yet surprising reading.

Here are the 5 best defenders predicted for FIFA 18:

#5 Diego Godin

The rock behind Atletico’s success

Godin has been the rock that Atletico Madrid fans have depended on for quite a while now. The 31-year-old is so important to the team that in his absence, goals somehow manage to creep in. A true leader in every way possible, the Uruguayan successfully led his club to a heroic La Liga triumph and a Champions League final just a few short years ago and has grown from strength to strength ever since.

FIFA has acknowledged the contributions of this charismatic leader and a rating of 88 was very well deserved. Come FIFA 18, we expect that rating to go up a notch. This past season has been another impressive one for Godin even if Atletico may have failed to deliver silverware like they’re expected to these days. His worth at the club remains unparalleled and if you’re looking for a player who gives 100% in every single game, he is your man. Based on this, expect Godin to be one of the highest ranked defenders in the game.