FIFA 18: The greatest goalkeeper of all time is now in the game

Lev Yashin will feature in FIFA 18.

First look at Lev Yashin in FIFA 18

What’s the story?

FIFA fans will now get to play with the legendary footballer Lev Yashin, who is widely regarded as the best goalkeeper of all time. EA Sports announced the long overdue arrival of the former Soviet and Russian goalkeeper.

The context

Lev Ivanovich Yashin was an imposing presence in goal in his time and was renowned for his acrobatic reflex saves, athleticism and stature. Spending his entire footballing career with Dynamo Moscow, Yashin is the only goalkeeper ever to receive the Ballon d’Or, an award he won in 1963.

The heart of the matter

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario grabbed headlines for being the face of the FUT Icons edition of FIFA 18 and EA Sports have now revealed four new ‘Icons’ in the form of Pele, Diego Maradona, Lev Yashin and Thierry Henry.

The Russian stopper played in the 50s and 60s and died over 27 years ago, which is probably why many young FIFA fans might not have heard of him. Those who have will know that he could probably be the best goalkeeper ever in the game.

At a time when goalkeepers were supposed to just stand on their line for 90 minutes waiting to be called into action, Yashin revolutionised the position by stamping his authority at the back. He used to charge out of his goal to collect crosses and meet onrushing forwards.

He used to dress in black from head to toe, which earned him the nickname ‘Black Spider’ and ‘Black Panther’, enhancing his popularity. Yashin saved more than 150 penalties in his career according to FIFA, the highest for any goalkeeper.

Yashin played a part in four World Cups for the Soviet Union from 1958 to 1972 and won the 1956 Summer Olympics and the 1960 European Championship with the national team. He is universally revered and is a part of most all-time teams and greatest player lists. FIFA have also named an award after him that is handed to the best goalkeeper at the World Cup.

What’s next?

It remains to be seen if Yashin will be the highest rated goalkeeper to ever feature in the game.

Author’s take

While Pele and Maradona have been hailed as all-time greats and Ronaldo and Henry have been two of the best strikers in recent times, Lev Yashin risks slipping under the radar but he might just surprise the fans come September 29.