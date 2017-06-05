FIFA 18 trailer: Watch Cristiano Ronaldo play a major role in the latest edition

FIFA 18 is set to launch later this fall.

by Anuragh Saukat Breaking 05 Jun 2017, 21:46 IST

Fans finally got a look at the much-awaited FIFA 18 as EA showcased the next game in the FIFA franchise. As expected, EA teased a number of new and interesting features in the teaser trailer. Until now there has hardly been any official updates and fans were left with wondering as to how polished the game would be this year. Given that the trailer focuses quite a lot on Cristiano Ronaldo, it is possible that he will be the cover star of the upcoming game

Judging by the trailer it seems like FIFA 18 will repeat the success of its predecessors. Fans are also happy that FIFA’s infamous story mode, titled The Journey, will be making a return this year. The Journey in FIFA 17 had players step into the shoes of Alex Hunter, a young footballer, as he tries to become the next big Premier League superstar. EA has also confirmed that players should be able to choose from a selection of characters. However, it is not confirmed if we will be able to create our own character in the story mode.

The CEO of Electronic Arts, Andrew Wilson had earlier hinted that FIFA 18 would feature a bigger and better version of The Journey. “FIFA 18 will build on the foundation we created with story mode this year, bringing players back to The Journey with Season 2, featuring new characters and new storylines. Our development team in Vancouver is delivering deeply innovative new experiences across this year’s game, including an Ultimate Team, and creating the most emotionally immersive and connected FIFA we have ever produced.”

EA has also confirmed that FIFA 18 will launch only for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. Nintendo Switch will be getting their own build of the game which will be titled EA Sports FIFA.