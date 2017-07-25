FIFA 18: Two players rated higher than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

There are two players who will actually pip Ronaldo and Messi to the top spot.

The top two come from the new icon edition

With FIFA 18's impending arrival, all eyes are glued on the web for the next step in the game's release. Several trailers of new features and players have been released by EA Sports and fans just can't get enough. While some of these features aren't very appealing, most new additions that we have confirmed so far are looking pretty amazing.

Among the new developments in the game is obviously the new cover star of the FIFA 18 franchise. Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo was chosen to represent the biggest EA Sports creation and the news was revealed just last month. Since then, social media has been abuzz over whether Ronaldo will be rated higher or FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi. But as things appear, none of them would claim the top spot.

As noted earlier, several new developments have taken place this year in FIFA 18. One of these developments is the inclusion of Icons as a special edition in the game. This will replace the Legends edition which was available earlier. Icons will have some legendary players from their time playing in FIFA 18 and will obviously be rated quite high.

FUThead.com are predicting that two of these "icons" are actually going to be the highest rated players in FIFA 18. They will be ahead of Messi and even the cover star Ronaldo. These names aren't very hard to remember too.

The website claims that Diego Maradona and Pele are going to share the top spot in the ratings pile. The South American duo have been given a predicted rating of 95 each on the page with a community vote placing Pele one point over Maradona. Icons will also include the likes of Thierry Henry and Ronaldo Nazario, both of whom are predicted to have a rating well into the 90s.

WhoScored.com are generally the source for the FUThead ratings and they combine the seasonal data and historical FUT trends to give a predicted rating, closest to the game. While these ratings are far from final, they give a good account of what to expect when the game eventually does release.

Icon edition of FIFA 18 will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC and promises to give you the best of football from back in the day, combined with the tremendous graphics of this day and age alongside the best players of this generation.

