FIFA 18: Manchester United megastar to not feature in Ultimate Team for the first time

Dissecting the chances of Zlatan Ibrahimovic appearing in the upcoming FIFA instalment.

by deevyamulani News 15 Aug 2017, 14:52 IST

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a talismanic presence for Manchester United last season

What's the story?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had an impactful season with Manchester United before injuring his knee in the run-up to the Europa League final last season. This, combined with the one-year duration of his contract with the Red Devils, meant that the Swede would technically be a free agent and had played his last game for Manchester United. So, for those looking for swashbuckling Swede in the upcoming FIFA edition, the signs are not looking too promising.

In case you didn't know...

The 35-year old striker was released by Manchester United after suffering a horrible cruciate ligament injury earlier this year which ruled him out for the 2016-17 season. This transfer season, rumours abound that the Manchester club will be interested in the striker's services once he recovers from injury and would like to sign him up as a free agent.

What is likely to happen is that the Swede will remain a free agent until the game is released and as EA do not usually feature free agents above the 70 rating in the FUT feature, fans fear that Zlatan will not be a part of the game.

Heart of the matter

Zlatan was one of the best players in FIFA 17 with his best card being rated at a level of 97. Such a player would definitely be a miss on FIFA 18 and as per the Sun, fans have started using FIFA Reddit pages to air the grievances. One fan said, "He is technically a free agent at the moment and he is also currently injured.

"Jose Mourinho has said there is no rush to sign because of the injury so if no deal is reached before full release then surely he won't be in the game? Not until he signs for a club and an update is released at least."

Zlatan is unlikely to be on career mode either as he has also retired from international duties.

What's next?

It looks like Zlatan will not be featuring in the initial FIFA 18 release but should make it into the game once he is signed up by a club and EA release an update with his newly included card in the game. Further news about Zlatan and his inclusion in the FUT will have to wait until the Gamescom conference later this month, which is when EA usually reveal details about the FUT feature.

Author's Take

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been an iconic part of the FIFA series for more than a decade now and a FIFA 18 instalment without the mercurial Swede would have an incomplete feel to it. Hopefully, Jose Mourinho will end up signing the Swede again and FIFA players around the world will get to play with their favourite Swede.