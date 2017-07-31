Finally, you can play with the Indian cricket team as part of Cricket Captain 2017

The game allows you to play with real players from real teams.

Anderson is the cover star for the game

What's the story?

For over a decade now, cricket fans around the world have been waiting for a new edition of EA Sports Cricket to be available to play on gaming consoles. That wish, however, has been denied time and time again owing to a number of issues within the developers for making the game.

The EA Cricket 07 game was hugely popular in most places but did not cause much buzz in others. With the sport itself being relatively unknown in most parts of the world, EA has reconsidered the decision to continue developing the illustrious franchise.

In its absence, plenty of options have come and gone without ever really leaving a mark. That, however, seems to have changed with the release of "Cricket Captain 2017".

In case you didn't know...

Cricket Captain is different from other games in the sport as it is a largely management based game and focusses more on the mental control of players rather than physically swinging the bat around and hitting boundaries. The game is developed by Kavcom Ltd and offers much more than other popular cricket games like Don Bradman cricket and Brian Lara cricket.

The heart of the matter

Probably the best part of the game is that it enjoys licenses for player and team names and has a wide array of leagues to choose from. Just like EA cricket, fans can recognise most names on the screen as they are identical to real life. Even though graphics and player faces are far from satisfactory, the effort is there for all to see and the game hits the right spots.

The game features England quickie James Anderson on the cover and includes a host of stadiums within the game in which matches can be played. Along with regular test playing nations, even associate sides feature in the game. Test and limited overs formats are commonplace in the game, with several domestic leagues across the world also making an appearance.

What's next?

The game is available on Windows 10 PC, Mac OS, Android and IOS platforms. The game comes at a price but no in-game purchases are present, which makes a decent one-time buy.

Author's take

Seldom have games in a sport like cricket managed to make the right noises and even though EA Cricket is still the game to play a decade after it was released, we may finally now have a game to hang on to till EA takes over production yet again.