First look: EA unveils Need for Speed Payback

Need for Speed Payback is set to launch on November 10.

by Anuragh Saukat News 03 Jun 2017, 14:05 IST

The Need for Speed franchise is almost 23 years old now and EA has just announced that the newest game in the series, titled Need for Speed Payback, will be released on November 10. NFS Payback is set in the fictional desert town of Fortune Valley where players will be pulling off heists in an attempt to take down a local criminal cartel.

Ghost Games and EA have also confirmed that the new game would include off-road driving, high stakes car battles, and enhanced customization features. Even though the trailer makes the game look like a crossover between The Crew and the GTA franchise, the developers have assured players that Need for Speed Payback will be a challenging yet fun experience.

“We’re still delivering everything our fans love about the franchise – the deepest customization, an impressive roster of cars, intense races and open world pursuits – but with Need for Speed Payback, we’re bringing together all those elements in an all new blockbuster driving experience.

“From the story to the different characters you can drive as, to the varied missions, to the edge-of-your-seat moments, this is our vision for what action driving entertainment means today,” said Marcus Nilsson, Executive Producer for NFS Payback.

Ghost Games also shared that they have are taking fan feedback seriously and will work on releasing NFS Payback without any issues.

Pre-order customers will also have access to an exclusive Platinum Car Pack which will add five new cars and a customization kit to the roster. The Platinum Car Pack will include:

- Chevrolet Camaro SS 1967

- Dodge Charger R/T 1969

- Ford F-150 Raptor 2016

- Nissan 350Z 2008

- Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2016

- Platinum Blue Tire Smoke

Pre-order exclusives for Need for Speed Payback

While the game will be released on Xbox One, PS4 and PC on November 10, gamers who have the Deluxe Edition of the game will be able to play the game three days prior to the launch. EA will release more details about the game during the EA Play event at E3 on June 10.