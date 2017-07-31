Hugely popular gaming series Max Payne could be set for a return

This popular franchise could make its way back.

Could Max Payne 4 be on its way?

What's the story?

One of the best games of the 2000s had to be the Max Payne series. Cutting edge story lines and action gripped fans like never before when the game first released on gaming consoles worldwide.

Rockstar Games are known largely for their work with the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise, but Max Payne garnered a lot of attention since it came into being all those years ago. With 3 editions of Max Payne already released, we could be heading towards number 4 if the murmur around town is to believed.

In case you didn't know...

Max Payne released it's latest edition, "Max Payne 3" in 2012 and since then, not much has been known about a sequel in the works. More than a decade after the first game came out, the third edition was successful and got the gaming world talking about a return of the popular action-thriller franchise. While nothing has been confirmed, hints of a release for a new edition have been revealed.

The heart of the matter

The iconic "Bullet time" feature of the Max Payne series is one of the rumoured inclusions in the next game if it does release any time soon but if you compare the difference between the releases of the last two editions, one might have to wait a long time for another Max Payne game to hit gaming stands. While Remedy Entertainment's Creative Director did show a keen interest in working on the series again, the lack of involvement of Remedy in Max Payne 3 could mean that they don't have much of a say in Rockstar's plans for the game.

With Quantum Break already out there, and a rumoured release of P7 in the works, there is relative secrecy around the plans for a new game but that generally means something big is being planned. Anticipation for the game is certainly at an all time high.

What's next?

Max Payne 4 could be on its way soon but nothing has been confirmed yet, which means fans will just have to wait patiently before getting their hands on what was a childhood favourite among one and all in the 2000s.

Author's take

It will definitely be in the best interests of Rockstar Games if they decide to release a new Max Payne gaming edition as sales will sky rocket owing to the popularity of the franchise from over a decade ago. Whether they go ahead with it, remains to be seen.