Iconic cheat codes that will make 90s kids nostalgic

These cheat codes will make you relive your childhood.

by deevyamulani Top 5 / Top 10 12 Mar 2017, 16:47 IST

Cheats can improve gameplay experience manifold

Video game developers throughout the years have used cheat codes to add another dimension to the gaming experience. Without the ease of access to the internet, there was a level of secrecy involved in making the game more exciting with the presence of Easter Eggs, hidden items and cheats that had to be discovered by players rather than just searched for on the internet.

These days, games do not use cheat codes in the same widespread manner in which they did through, say the 1990s, with games like Road Rash having a lot of in-game cheats for users. Nowadays, it is much easier to “mod” a game to your own tastes instead of using cheat codes for added advantages.

Also read: 5 things you can do on GTA 5 that you probably didn't know

We go back to the time when cheat codes were a hot topic of discussion in online forums and chat rooms, and when finding Easter Eggs and inbuilt cheats gave a sense of fulfilment and joy to gamers.

We list five such cheat codes which became iconic for games and their players in their own right.

#1 GTA: San Andreas flying car cheat

The flying car cheat allows you to turn your vehicle into your own private jet

The GTA open world system is so popular because of the creative freedom of expression it allows players. Anything is possible. From stealing aircraft, robbing an arms and ammunition store, to killing cops, the list goes on. What the GTA platform has also incorporated throughout its instalments over the years, is the ability to use cheats and take even more advantage of the game.

GTA cheats have often been taken advantage of to receive unlimited arms and ammunition, reduce wanted stars, and change weather patterns, but a few cheats are truly iconic and the GTA: San Andreas flying car cheat is one of them.

Although the game had numerous flying vehicles like helicopters, planes and fighters, the cheat allowed you to take flight in your vehicle of choice, be it a bicycle, an ambulance or, a personal favourite, the tank, which you could effectively turn into a jet powered cannon flying through the air and destroying everything in its path. Picture that.