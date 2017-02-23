Is this the best goal ever scored in FIFA?

Cristiano Ronaldo with the filthiest goal you'll ever see in FIFA.

Cristiano Ronaldo has done it again. The Portuguese superstar has scored the best goal of the year. Well, not him exactly, but his incarnation in the FIFA video game, controlled by a skilled FIFA player, who goes by the name ‘fifaworldx’.

EA Sports’ latest instalment in their highly successful FIFA franchise, FIFA 17, is one of the best-selling games of 2016. Gamers and football fans alike are drawn to the game and spend hours playing the various modes and trying to outwit the opponent.

Scoring goals in the game, especially the ones which come out exactly the way you think, brings about a joy that only we gamers (and probably the professional footballers, obviously) can ever know. A quick shuffle of the right stick on your gamepad and the perfect 360 is executed, then comes the step-overs to outfox the second defender, and finally a shot from distance which flies into the net finished off with the perfect celebration – orgasmic!

You may have scored a lot of goals like these and probably, a few better ones. However, the one which fifaworldx has scored with Cristiano Ronaldo stands out. As we have been avidly following his Instagram account, we know for a fact that the gamer has been actively trying to score this goal for quite some time now.

And to be honest, even we have tried it numerous times, only to fail miserably. Anyhow, the gamer has finally got it right and has shared the video on his page.

As we can see from the video, Ronaldo collects the ball just outside the 18-yard-box with his back turned to the goal. He proceeds to do a couple of keepy-ups and an around-the-world before lobbing the ball up to his shoulders. Rolling the ball across his shoulders, Ronaldinho-style, he lobs it further up before executing the perfect overhead-kick.

Phillip Lahm, who is one of the best right-backs in the game, is marking him but can only stand and watch as Ronaldo sets about the impossible. One must also keep in mind that the goalkeeper is none other than Manuel Neuer, the best in the game and in real-life. But even the German shot-stopper cannot stop the ball from sailing into the goal.

And then, of course, Ronaldo celebrates the goal with the Brick Fall.