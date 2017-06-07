Kurt Angle set to lead new stars in WWE 2K18, Showcase Mode may return as well

WWE 2K18 will see a raft of changes.

by Sarthak Sharma News 07 Jun 2017, 17:59 IST

Kurt Angle could be among the big-name inclusions in WWE 2K18

Following the widespread success of WWE 2K17, the renowned gaming developer 2K Sports is set to release the next edition of the successful franchise.

Superstars such as Cesaro and AJ Styles recently underwent re-scanning for the video game with several others scheduled to follow suit.

Another superstar widely tipped to be a part of the game is former WWE Champion and Olympic Gold Medallist, Kurt Angle. This new addition could come after Angle re-signed with the WWE for his Hall of Fame induction and has recently taken up a role as General Manager of Raw. While it remains to be seen what his role will be in the game, it presents an exciting prospect for avid wrestling fans.

Apart from Angle, fans may also see the return of the “Hardy Boyz” (Matt and Jeff Hardy) along with Mickie James, both of whom were mainstays in WWE during the ruthless aggression era.

Amongst other new faces, the NXT brand is also set to get some new superstars with the likes of Bobby Roode and Aleister Black ready to make their debuts on the 2K roster with the inclusion of other NXT superstars also in the works. It will be interesting to see just how the developmental brand of WWE is portrayed in the upcoming game.

Another story emerging out of this is the possible inclusion of “Showcase Mode”, which was clearly absent in WWE 2K17. With the retirement of The Undertaker at WrestleMania earlier this year, his career could possibly be the best way to bring back Showcase and instil a feeling of nostalgia back in the fans.

As was the case with 2K17, the developers could decide to include plenty of features as an optional add-on instead of them being a part of the base pack. The inclusion of Goldberg as an add-on in the last game could be replaced with Kurt Angle or another big name in the wrestling industry. This would mean an additional cost to play these characters or story modes for fans who keenly await the release of the next edition of the game.

In the author’s opinion, WWE and 2K have both previously benefitted from including the biggest wrestling names available as a part of the games that they produce so it is in their best interest to include the likes of Angle and the Hardy Boyz. They may choose to do so by releasing premium DLC packs for the same and it is most likely that wrestling fans will lap it all up. But, as always, only time will tell as the game doesn’t release until October or November.