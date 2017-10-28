Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge wants FIFA 18 staff fired after finding out disrespectful pace rating in the game

Sturridge absolutely outraged by his 'pace' rating in FIFA 18.

Daniel Sturridge

What's the story?

FIFA fans were stunned last month after discovering Daniel Sturridge’s pace rating on the latest version of EA Sports’ hugely successful video game franchise. Sturridge was given a meagre pace and passing rating of 76 and 69 respectively.

The Liverpool and England striker, despite his injury problems, was still a machine on FIFA 17 with 81 for dribbling, 83 for shooting and 89 for pace. However, his stats have been significantly decreased on FIFA 18 after scoring just seven goals in 27 appearances for Liverpool last season.

His rating is too poor for a top striker!

Now, considering FIFA 18’s been out for a month, you would assume Sturridge has been told about his pace rating by now - and mocked about it inside the dressing room at Anfield. But he seemed amused and miffed after he heard his pace rating in an Interview.

In an Interview, alongside his former teammate Raheem Sterling, he said -

"76? Don’t disrespect my pace like that bro. I’m one of the fastest strikers in the Premier League. For them to put a 76 down is a disrespect to my credibility, it's a disrespect to my integrity, to my name. Whoever works at Fifa, they need firing seriously.”

Not only Sturridge, but Sterling too seemed a bit astonished after hearing Sturridge's pace rating. Sturridge even went on to say that he wanted the staff, who judged his FIFA rating, to be fired!

Author's Take

Every year, we see a plenty full of players complaining about their FIFA rating, but no one was shocked and miffed like Daniel Sturridge. His injuries and lack of form last season were asking for a degrade but still, we think that EA might have degraded his pace a bit too much!

