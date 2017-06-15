Microsoft unveils their 4K console Xbox One X at E3 2017

Xbox One will hit the stores on November 7th

Microsoft has finally launched their ambitious bid to claim the lead in 4K gaming with the launch of Microsoft Xbox One X. Previously known as Project Scorpio, Xbox One X promises 40% more power in terms of graphics.

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, announced at E3 that every game created across the Xbox One family would play better on the Xbox One X. According to Spencer the new console will feature better textures, smoother frame rates and faster load times. The original Xbox One and Ps4 struggles to hit 60fps while Xbox One promises to get at least 60fps/4K with all games.

It was, however, disappointing that Microsoft announced that they would not be launching any consoles exclusives along with Xbox One X. Nonetheless, every title launched for Xbox One can be played on Xbox One X, and Microsoft promises that the experience and gameplay will improve significantly while playing on Xbox One X. The console also offers 4K Ultra HD for Blu-ray X and streamed content, HDR support for gaming and video, and Dolby Atmos support.

Some fans, however, were concerned about whether or not they could play in 4K graphics if they did not have a TV that was 4K compatible. “Even if people don’t own a 4K television, they will notice better textures, frame-rates and load times,” said Spencer while addressing such concerns.

One of the title that was being shown off during the launch included Forza Motorsport 7. The game is set to launch in October and will feature an assortment of Ferraris, Porsches and Lamborghinis. Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands and many other popular Xbox One games will receive free updates to take full advantage of the power of Xbox One X. Xbox will also expand the Xbox One backward compatibility library to include original Xbox classics, starting with fan favorite Crimson Skies. According to Phil Spencer many of these games will be enhanced and remastered to run on 4K graphics.

Xbox One X will release on November 7th but the price for the console in India is yet to be released.