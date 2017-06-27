Mumbai to host finals of Asia’s largest eSports league

The event will run from July 1-2, 2017 at Phoenix MarketCity, Kurla, Mumbai.

by Press Release News 27 Jun 2017, 15:17 IST

It may be raining in Mumbai, but it’s soon going to get very sunny! The Summer Season Finale of ESL India Premiership 2017 will soon be making its way to the City of Dreams. Mark your calendars for the 1st and 2nd of July as the Phoenix MarketCity, Kurla, Mumbai comes alive from 11 AM to 8 PM with top-notch eSports action.

ESL India Premiership is the flagship eSports tournament in India. The 2017 edition boasts of a whopping $100,000* prize pool, which is shared between three competitive games, namely, Clash Royale, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and DOTA 2.

Building upon last year’s edition, ESL India Premiership 2017 is a year-long tournament divided into three seasons – Summer, Fall and Winter. Along with a multi-tier league format, the Premiership is one of the most competitive and exciting competitive gaming events in the country.

The Summer Season Finale marks the successful completion of the online session and will be commemorated through the offline LAN event. Here, the top eight contestants from the Master League of the different games will duke it out for ultimate glory.

Top Indian teams and players such as Entity Gaming, GoFigure, Brutality, SemperX, Tahir Shariff and Mrinmoy Lahkar will grace the event. Also in the mix are a few international teams such as DOTA 2 team IQ from Cambodia and the UAE-based CS:GO team, Risky Gaming. The Summer Season Finale will be an INR 15,37,000 prize money event, sourced from the main prize pool.

Apart from the visiting eSports crowd, this event will also be an absolute delight for gaming and tech enthusiasts alike. The event sponsors, HP, HyperX and Zowie will be setting up awesome stalls at the venue. Visitors can try out the latest and exclusive peripherals that will be on display!

The organisers also have a whole slew of activities planned for the crowd, who have come to celebrate the spirit of the competitive gaming community. For a start, there will be an exclusive Cosplay Contest. Interested participants can dress-up as their favourite video characters and stand a chance to win INR 46,000!

If you are a dancer, we have a gig for you! A Just Dance stage will be set up in the venue, and fans can dance their way to INR 33,000 in cash prizes. There will also be an online quiz, apart from multiple giveaways!

The Summer Season Finale is all about celebrating competitive gaming in the country, aside from ushering in the new season of ESL India Premiership 2017.