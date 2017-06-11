Watch: Need for Speed Payback release date, price and new game modes officially announced

Need for Speed Payback is set to launch on November 10

EA finally announced the release of the next NFS and fans cannot contain their excitement. Titled as Need for Speed Payback, the game is set to launch on November 10 for Xbox One, PC and PS4. The game is set in a fictional desert town called Fortune Valley and will feature game modes where players will have to plan heists to take down a local criminal cartel. Locations in the Fortune Valley environment range from vast canyons, sprawling cities, sandy deserts and mountains.

Speaking at the EA Play event at E3 2017, the game’s developers confirmed that the new game in the franchise will include various new interesting features like high stakes car battle, better customization options and off-road race tracks. Despite the fact that the core gameplay looks fresh, the game does look a crossover between The Crew, NFS Run, and parts of the GTA franchise. However, EA and Ghost Games have assured gamers that Payback will be a fun and challenging experience.

NFS Payback is set in a fictional desert town called Fortune Valley

Car customization plays an important role in NFS Payback. How you upgrade your car will determine the events you can compete in. Players also need to choose their rides from distinct classes – Race, Drift, Off-road, Drag and Runner- all of which can be modified to suit your play style. With the game offering very simple objectives, it might seem like NFS Payback has no depth in terms of gameplay. However, the physics and the environment makes the game slightly more challenging and encourages players to use nitro and hand brakes in a strategic way.

“We’re still delivering everything our fans love about the franchise – the deepest customization, an impressive roster of cars, intense races and open world pursuits – but with Need for Speed Payback, we’re bringing together all those elements in an all new blockbuster driving experience.

“From the story to the different characters you can drive as, to the varied missions, to the edge-of-your-seat moments, this is our vision for what action driving entertainment means today,” said Marcus Nilsson, Executive Producer for NFS Payback.

Need for Speed Payback will launch on November 10 for Xbox One, PC and PS4 and NFS Payback Standard Edition is already available for pre-order for a price of Rs. 3500. Customers who pre-order the game will also be given access to Platinum Car Pack which will add new cars and customization features the moment you get your hands on the game.