PES 2018 looks strikingly real but FIFA 18 animations indicate something amazing

The long lasting rivalry between FIFA and PES is set to continue this year.

by deevyamulani News 23 Jun 2017, 22:53 IST

Konami revealed five more faces that will feature in PES 18

What’s the story?

2018 is going to be another year in which the two giants of the football gaming universe, PES 2018 and FIFA 18 fight it out for the title of best football game in the world. Both games have their own sets of fans who swear by their product and this year looks like it will be no different.

Both Konami and EA Sports have stepped up their game this season with groundbreaking developments in terms of facial features and player animations previously unseen in any football based video game.

In case you didn’t know...

PES and FIFA have a long-standing rivalry that dates back to the 90s. The first FIFA release was in 1993 and Konami’s PES made its gaming debut as International Superstar Soccer in 1994.

The rivalry is now in its 25th year and there are no signs of a clear winner emerging. So intense is the rivalry, that this year’s launches are set only a week apart from each other; FIFA 18 is due to release in the last week of September while PES comes out a week earlier than its rival.

The heart of the matter

This year’s launches have generated a high level of excitement among fans, with Konami finally figuring out how to correct the glitched player faces that had plagued the franchise for years. This year, player faces, as shown to DreamTeamFC, look surprisingly lifelike. This has been made possible due to Konami using the Fox Engine for its gameplay and animations.

The Fox Engine was most recently used in the latest Metal Gear Solid games where it yielded great results.

FIFA 18, on the other hand, achieved a considerable level of realism in its animations last year with the use of EA’s Frostbite Engine which made the Battlefield series the breakaway success it was.

Aside from using an overhauled version of Frostbite this time around, EA has also ditched canned, pre-planned player animations and programmed the player to react to the inputs they receive from the users. This has made EA’s player reactions much more authentic as they react to the environment and stimuli around them.

What’s next?

PES seems to have only now figured out how to fix the player face problem while FIFA had it figured out in last year’s installment itself. This year, FIFA has taken the entire match experience to another level with the addition of audience reactions and dynamic lighting, giving a real life feel to the gaming experience.

Now, all that can be done is wait until both games are released, gauge gamer reaction, and then, wisely spend money on the better, safer bet.

Author’s take

The biggest beneficiaries of the rivalry between the two gaming giants are the gamers themselves. Eagerly awaiting the launch of the two games, the gaming community is in for a treat with both games promising a better, much more overhauled product for their clientele.

All we can say is that come September, the gaming universe is only going to change for the better.