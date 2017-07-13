PES 2018 snubs Lionel Messi for cover star, picks his Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez instead

PES 2018 cover star revealed!

by Sarthak Sharma News 13 Jul 2017, 16:36 IST

What’s the story?

The much anticipated PES 2018 release is around the corner and making a big splash on the promotions scene, Konami has just revealed a groundbreaking announcement. Many expected that Leo Messi would be the main cover star for the game but instead, Luis Suarez has been chosen to represent the game as their cover.

The news comes soon after Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled as the cover for FIFA 18 and the rival franchise PES 2018 has decided to make Messi’s Barcelona teammate Suarez the main draw for them.

In case you didn’t know…

PES 2018 is the best alternative to FIFA 18 and the Konami-developed game has earned critical acclaim in recent times. The life-like gameplay and graphics have made fans want to switch to this viable option and with PES 2018 reportedly bringing a host of positive changes, Konami may have hit the jackpot with this latest edition.

The heart of the matter

As is being reported, Messi will have a main role in some capacity as it has been confirmed that Leo Messi will appear on the head of the more expensive, Legendary edition of the game which provides an extra boost to the game at a higher price. The likes of Neymar and Sergio Roberto are also expected to be on the Legendary edition front with the 30-year-old Messi.

PES 2018 promises a better performance this year as compared to any other PES game in the past with more fluidity to the game and a user-friendly interface for gamers to enjoy. The new version will also include cooperative 2 Vs 2 and 3 vs 3 modes along with the Full 11 Vs 11 online options available to PES enthusiasts. Further, ‘Random selection’ has also been added to the mix for matches and leagues to make the step up. The official PES League has also been introduced in the game.

What’s next?

PES 2018 will now aim at making the game readily available to fans and try and compete with FIFA 18 on the world gaming arena. FIFA 18 has itself brought in a number of features so when the two games actually release, it will be interesting to see the contrast.

Author’s take

As anticipation builds, PES is leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit to overtake FIFA 18 as the top football gaming option today.