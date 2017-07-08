Predicting FIFA 18's best young talents

Watch out for these talents in the upcoming FIFA 18.

by deevyamulani Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jul 2017, 16:50 IST

FIFA 18 is due to release in September

In the world of football, there is nothing more exciting than the discovery of a mercurial young new talent who shows the promise to fearlessly take on the world while at the same time pulling his team and ”experienced” teammates out of their slumber in the anticipation of achieving something momentous. Such talents are few and far between but the current generation in Europe seems to have been blessed with extraordinary talent.

FIFA gamers who play manager mode often buy such talents with the aim of buying a player for cheap who will soon be good enough to play against the best in the business, at least in the virtual world.

Also read: FIFA 18: New features added to 'Journey Mode'

The past season was also characterised by several young breakout stars who took their clubs out of monotony and gave fans a sense of excitement and anticipation every time they touched the ball. These player were virtual unknowns before breaking out in a spectacular fashion and in this article, we predict those players who will be the best youngsters in the upcoming FIFA edition.

FIFA 18 manager mode players take note and remember these names. They could lead you down the road of ultimate domination in your league.

# Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe is one of the few world class talents emerging from France

The 19-year old Frenchman is the most in-demand player in world football at the moment. The winger/striker decimated defences in France and Europe this past season and that has attracted the attention of the biggest spenders in Europe, Real Madrid. The Spanish champions have expressed their interest in the attacker and if some news reports are to be believed, they have already offered the youngster a starting spot in the first eleven.

Mbappe was virtually unknown in Europe when the season began and was given an overall rating of 71 at the beginning of FIFA 17. Eight impressive months later FIFA, through various upgrades, increased his rating to 79, with a potential rating of 92 which is an indication of how highly regarded he is as a player.

Mbappe was the spearhead of a youthful Monaco team which reached the semi-finals of the Champions League and while the team has already Bernardo Silva to Manchester City, Mbappe is still at the club. Regardless of whether he moves to another club or not, his profile in football has been immeasurably raised and so will his FIFA 18 rating. Expect him to line up for Monaco in the next FIFA edition with an overall of around 83-84 points.