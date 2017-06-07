FIFA 18: Real Madrid players who will receive upgrades in FIFA 18 after winning the Champions League

Real Madrid's Champions League triumph will translate into significant ratings upgrades in FIFA 18.

by deevyamulani Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2017, 22:54 IST

With two Champions League titles in two years, Real Madrid have made history

With a La Liga title and the first ever defence of a Champions League in over 20 years, Real Madrid have cemented their status as the best football club in the world. The win over Juventus gave the Los Blancos a record 12th Champions League title, their third in four years.

This Real Madrid team have become a dominant force and much like Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona in the late 2000s, they are now the foremost football team of this generation. As is the case with teams which dominate continental competitions, Real Madrid's dominance also extends to the EA Sports FIFA realm. They were by far the all-around highest rated team in the game and even had the highest rated player in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Due to their amazing success, the players are set to get major boosts in their overall ratings in FIFA 18. In this article, we have curated a list of those players who we think are most likely to receive ratings upgrades after a double-winning 2016-17 season.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (95/96)

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored over 600 goals in his career

The Real Madrid man was already the best player in FIFA 17 and the Ballon d’Or holder before playing a crucial role in Real Madrid’s historic twelfth Champions League triumph. The Portuguese’s transformation from flying winger to an out and out goalscorer now looks complete as he turned up on the biggest stage yet again to add a brace to his collection of 40 goals this season; the first time in six years that he has scored less than 50 goals.

FIFA 17 was launched with the Portuguese crowned the best player in the game with a rating of 94. This was expected after a glorious 2016-17 where he managed to win the Euros with Portugal and his second Champions League title with the Los Blancos. This year, he has gone one step further, winning his third Champions League with Real Madrid, the fourth of his career. En route to the final, the Portuguese hitman scored ten goals in five games which included a hat-trick against continental rivals Bayern Munich.

Another stellar season has shown that Ronaldo has not only been able to maintain his extraordinary levels but has also shown the ability to raise his game when it matters most. It is for this attribute and the knack of turning up on the big stage that we expect Real Madrid’s main man to improve on his 94 rating and get to an even higher level of 95 or 96.