Road Rash 4 could make an unlikely return to a PC or console near you

Teenagers in the 90's spent hours on this legendary game, the fourth edition might come out sooner than you think.

The iconic first version of Road Rash

If you are a video gamer from the 90’s, virtual motorbike combat probably took up most of your hours . Outside of the Need for Speed (NFS) franchise, Road Rash dominated the racing games market for close to a decade. The low graphics quality made sure, the game would run on any given computer, and its high octane game speed made sure every teenager was hooked like a football at Lionel Messi’s feet. Road Rash creator Dan Gielser has told Sportskeeda, that if enough people are willing for the release of a fourth edition, the project will move forward.

He said, “The primary reason why i didn’t focus on making a fourth edition was because I was burned out at that time. I was focussing on so much about the game’s details, that I would just work 20-21 hours a day. Hence, I decided to take a long break from the game. Then I just moved onto other bigger projects, but now I miss playing it as well and I’m sure there are other there. Unfortunately, EA Sports own the rights of the game, so we will have to work something out these. But, if there are enough people interested we are doing it. I have a sketchy blue print about the game’s dynamics, keeping in mind current day scenario as well.”

Earlier, US based developer Pixel Studio did mingle with the idea of a similar game for the console segment named ‘Road Redemption’, but with a $ 40 price tag the game failed to garner many players. The game was considered a spiritual successor to the game, but not a widely popular one selling just under a 100,000 copies. EA Sports already has successful combat automobile games like Blur, hence they have officially announced that there is no interest for a return to Road Rash. However, a crowdfunding program might be the most accurate way ahead for Dan and his team.

Could be released on VR: Road Rash creator

In 2013, developers raised $178,000 of the $160,000 target to reach the game’s budget. Dan added, “We have the money to actually go forward with the project, but its primarily about rights right now, so we need to sort that out. We know EA are not interested int he franchise, but lets see how we can take things forward.” Talking about the prospect of Virtual Reality, he added, “We are all aware about how VR could be the future of gaming, once its affordable for everyone. And Road Rash’ meta is such that its a perfect for that market. So the game will also be launched in VR. It will take a lot of hours of time and dedication, but we want to do it right now.”

If all things go as planned, Road Rash could be on your computer by mid 2018. So get ready to slam your opponent with chainsaw and bring back memorites of a 90’s childhood.