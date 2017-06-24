Video: SEGA Forever relaunches classic 90’s games for free

Retro gamers finally get some good news!

Retro gamers can’t contain their excitement as SEGA has finally officially launched SEGA Forever, a collection which will allow gamers to play nostalgic 90’s games for free. Sega had stopped making gaming console roughly 20 years ago, but the company is responsible for developing some of the most popular iconic games and characters. Under the new banner, SEGA will reissue games on iOS and Android smartphones, starting with five titles that will be available for download soon.

Currently consisting of five iconic titles such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, Comix Zone, Kid Chameleon and Phantasy Star II. Additionally, a new game is expected to be added to the collection every two weeks. We should soon be able to play other classic games like Contra, Duck Hunt, and Rambo too. The updated games will also come with cloud saves, Bluetooth controllers, and online leaderboards. Moreover, all the titles launched under SEGA forever can be played offline as well.

Contra is one of the most popular SEGA games of all time

The biggest issue for SEGA is emulation.The slow roll-out of the games gives SEGA enough time to adapt them to mobile devices. Most of them were never intended to work on handheld devices, and the Japanese company needs to figure out how to make them compatible and easier to play. Sega is even looking to partner with the emulation community responsible for unofficial Master System bring that tech to Sega Forever. “I’ve got two decades worth of classic gaming content......we’re looking at how we can work with some of these guys,” said Mike Evans, SEGA’s development lead.

While each game can be downloaded for free, gamers can choose to pay $1.99 USD to play the ad-free versions. SEGA also said that in the future thy will introduce a more detailed subscription plan that will get rid of the ads for a limited period of time. The Forever series can b downloaded from their official website or you can find the games directly on Google Play store.

Watch the teaser trailer here: