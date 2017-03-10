Stats: Harry Kane wins EA Sports Player of the Month for February

The Tottenham Hotspur striker amassed four goals in the month.

by Press Release Stats 10 Mar 2017, 19:12 IST

Harry Kane was EA’s Player of the Month

February saw Tottenham Hotspur go unbeaten, defeating Stoke City and Middlesbrough during the month. Harry Kane managed to grab his second match ball of the season with a hat-trick against Stoke City in a 4-0 home win, with his four goals for the month leaving him with 17 goals this season in total.

February Key Stats:

4 Goals (2nd in PL behind Romelu Lukaku)

5 Shots on target (Joint 3rd in PL behind Pogba and Lukaku)

56% Shooting Accuracy (3rd in PL behind Pogba and Lukaku) [Those with 8 or more shots]

44% Goals to Shots Ratio (2nd in PL behind Jesus) [Those with 3 or more shots]

66 minutes per goal

1 assist

Player Goals Romelu Lukaku 5 Harry Kane 4 Gabriel Jesus 3 Joshua King 3 Manolo Gabbiadini 3

Player Shots Shots on target Romelu Lukaku 12 8 Paul Pogba 9 6 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 12 5 Harry Kane 9 5 Henrikh Mkhitaryan 9 5

*Those with 8 shots or more

Player Shots Shot accuracy Romelu Lukaku 12 66.67% Paul Pogba 9 66.7% Harry Kane 9 55.6% Henrikh Mkhitaryan 9 55.6% Gylfi Sigurdsson 8 50.0%

*Those with 3 or more shots

Player Shots Goals Goals to shots Gabriel Jesus 6 3 50.0% Harry Kane 9 4 44.4% Joshua King 7 3 42.9% Romelu Lukaku 12 12 41.7% Jermain Defoe 5 2 40.0%

Player Mins played Goals Mins per goal Manolo Gabbiadini 163 3 54 Cesc Fàbregas 119 2 60 Gabriel Jesus 195 3 65 Harry Kane 265 4 66 Romelu Lukaku 360 5 72

(Data courtesy of EA SPORTS)

(Video courtesy: EA Sports FIFA Facebook page)