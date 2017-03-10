Stats: Harry Kane wins EA Sports Player of the Month for February
The Tottenham Hotspur striker amassed four goals in the month.
February saw Tottenham Hotspur go unbeaten, defeating Stoke City and Middlesbrough during the month. Harry Kane managed to grab his second match ball of the season with a hat-trick against Stoke City in a 4-0 home win, with his four goals for the month leaving him with 17 goals this season in total.
February Key Stats:
4 Goals (2nd in PL behind Romelu Lukaku)
5 Shots on target (Joint 3rd in PL behind Pogba and Lukaku)
56% Shooting Accuracy (3rd in PL behind Pogba and Lukaku) [Those with 8 or more shots]
44% Goals to Shots Ratio (2nd in PL behind Jesus) [Those with 3 or more shots]
66 minutes per goal
1 assist
|Player
|Goals
|Romelu Lukaku
|5
|Harry Kane
|4
|Gabriel Jesus
|3
|Joshua King
|3
|Manolo Gabbiadini
|3
|Player
|Shots
|Shots on target
|Romelu Lukaku
|12
|8
|Paul Pogba
|9
|6
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|12
|5
|Harry Kane
|9
|5
|Henrikh Mkhitaryan
|9
|5
*Those with 8 shots or more
|Player
|Shots
|Shot accuracy
|Romelu Lukaku
|12
|66.67%
|Paul Pogba
|9
|66.7%
|Harry Kane
|9
|55.6%
|Henrikh Mkhitaryan
|9
|55.6%
|Gylfi Sigurdsson
|8
|50.0%
*Those with 3 or more shots
|Player
|Shots
|Goals
|Goals to shots
|Gabriel Jesus
|6
|3
|50.0%
|Harry Kane
|9
|4
|44.4%
|Joshua King
|7
|3
|42.9%
|Romelu Lukaku
|12
|12
|41.7%
|Jermain Defoe
|5
|2
|40.0%
|Player
|Mins played
|Goals
|Mins per goal
|Manolo Gabbiadini
|163
|3
|54
|Cesc Fàbregas
|119
|2
|60
|Gabriel Jesus
|195
|3
|65
|Harry Kane
|265
|4
|66
|Romelu Lukaku
|360
|5
|72
(Data courtesy of EA SPORTS)
(Video courtesy: EA Sports FIFA Facebook page)