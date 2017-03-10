Write an Article

Stats: Harry Kane wins EA Sports Player of the Month for February

The Tottenham Hotspur striker amassed four goals in the month.

by Press Release
Stats 10 Mar 2017, 19:12 IST
Harry Kane was EA’s Player of the Month

February saw Tottenham Hotspur go unbeaten, defeating Stoke City and Middlesbrough during the month. Harry Kane managed to grab his second match ball of the season with a hat-trick against Stoke City in a 4-0 home win, with his four goals for the month leaving him with 17 goals this season in total.

February Key Stats:

4 Goals (2nd in PL behind Romelu Lukaku)

5 Shots on target (Joint 3rd in PL behind Pogba and Lukaku)

56% Shooting Accuracy (3rd in PL behind Pogba and Lukaku) [Those with 8 or more shots]

44% Goals to Shots Ratio (2nd in PL behind Jesus) [Those with 3 or more shots]

66 minutes per goal

1 assist

PlayerGoals
Romelu Lukaku5
Harry Kane4
Gabriel Jesus3
Joshua King3
Manolo Gabbiadini3
PlayerShotsShots on target
Romelu Lukaku128
Paul Pogba96
Zlatan Ibrahimovic125
Harry Kane95
Henrikh Mkhitaryan95

*Those with 8 shots or more

PlayerShotsShot accuracy
Romelu Lukaku1266.67%
Paul Pogba 966.7%
Harry Kane955.6%
Henrikh Mkhitaryan955.6%
Gylfi Sigurdsson850.0%

*Those with 3 or more shots

PlayerShotsGoalsGoals to shots
Gabriel Jesus6350.0%
Harry Kane9444.4%
Joshua King7342.9%
Romelu Lukaku121241.7%
Jermain Defoe5240.0%
PlayerMins played GoalsMins per goal
Manolo Gabbiadini 163354
Cesc Fàbregas119260
Gabriel Jesus 195365
Harry Kane265466
Romelu Lukaku 360572

(Data courtesy of EA SPORTS)

(Video courtesy: EA Sports FIFA Facebook page)

