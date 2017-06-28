The Indian Football team to receive an upgrade in FIFA 18

Sunil Chhetri will become the first Indian to cross the 70 rating barrier in FIFA.

The Indian football team in FIFA 17

What’s the story?

FIFA 18 is closing in and EA Sports had announced that there will be some major changes in the rating system. The Indian Football team, which currently has a rating of 1, has been performing well and it looks like EA Sports is planning on upgrading their rating.

The context

India first appeared in the franchise when EA Sports launched FIFA: Road to World Cup 98. The game included 172 national countries which were registered under FIFA and the Indian team featured stars like IM Vijayan, Bruno Coutinho and Carlton Chapman.Next appearing in FIFA Football 2002, there was an 11-year hiatus for the Blue Tigers until they returned to feature regularly from FIFA 13 onwards.

Heart of the Story

FIFA 18 is al set to launch in September and fans are really excited to know what the game has to offer. Speaking at an E3 press conference, EA Sports had announced that their upcoming game will redefine the whole franchise and that it will be quite different from the previous instalments. One of the features that will be changed significantly is the rating system and this is a good news for the Indian football team. The Indian team has had a good run this year and sources have said that this could prompt EA Sports to boost the team’s overall rating to 2.5, a barrier which they have never crossed before.

Their performance this year has ensured that they will reach their best ranking since 1996 and it is speculated that they will end up at 98 in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings. Their victory against Myanmar a few months ago is what propelled them to their highest world ranking in 18 years, and it is a good coverage for the players and the team if their success was reflected in the game. With that comes another good news for Indian captain Sunil Chhetri, who will become the first Indian to cross the 70 rating barrier in the franchise. "In all likelihood, Sunil Chhetri will be given a rating of 73, I'm not sure whether that is the highest for an India, but as long back as I can remember its up there as the best,” said a source close to Sportskeeda.

What’s next?

EA Sports has a habit of not revealing too much information before the launch of a game. If there is any possibility of them boosting the team’s rating, we are likely to know more only when the game releases in September. FIFA 18 will release will release on September 29 for Xbox one, PS4 and PC, and the game is already available for pre-order.

Author’s take

Fans should be really excited if the Indian football team got a rating boost. The young lads have been playing really well and given their performance this year a rating boot is something they deserve.