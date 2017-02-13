Top 5 FIFA players with highest earnings

FIFA has provided gamers with enough wealth to last an entire lifetime.

by Soham Das Top 5 / Top 10 13 Feb 2017, 19:13 IST

Barrett earned $7,000 after reaching the semi-finals of the 2007 Championship Gaming Series Season

FIFA is one of the most-played games in the world, but strangely, the number of professional FIFA tournaments played every year is nowhere near its close competitors. Hence, the total earnings of professional FIFA players are not as high as the earnings of other gamers, but even then, $145,000 is not a small amount.

While tournaments have been well distributed across all the versions of FIFA, FIFA 07 tournaments have had the maximum earnings (i.e. $230,812.23). There are two FIFA players on the list of top 100 overall earners and 25 players on the list of the top 500 earners.

Also read: 5 highest earning gamers in the world

Here is a list of the top five FIFA players who have earned bucketloads playing their favourite game.