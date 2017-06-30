Twitter trolls Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi over their roles in FIFA 18

A lawsuit has been filed against the Real Madrid star!

Twitter couldn't handle it when Ronaldo made the same mistake Messi did

Earlier last week Spanish prosecutor’s office filed a lawsuit against Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for not paying his taxes, and many fans found this extremely ironic. Only a few months ago Ronaldo’s fans tried to take the moral high ground when Messi was accused of the same crime. As always, social media erupted and fans expressed how they felt on Twitter. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

FIFA 18 is so realistic that you get to play as Messi and Ronaldo being sent to prison for tax evasion. pic.twitter.com/iX3hSyI0QN — GeniusFootball (@GeniusFootball) June 30, 2017

Ronaldo with a run at Messi's money in 2017.



Involved in tax evasion

Lose to Chile — RENEGADE (@mejar412) June 28, 2017

The five a side tax evasion team is almost complete



Mascherano

Di Maria

Ronaldo, Messi

Sub: Modric

Manager: Mourinho



Who'd be their GK? https://t.co/rMhwsYRkDm — Iseunife The First (@Shawnife_) June 21, 2017

It's kinda nice that Mourinho and Ronaldo will have their tax evasion cases to bond over at Old Trafford this year. #MUFC — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) June 20, 2017

When all the Ronaldo fans were going at Messi for tax evasion and then see Ronaldo is involved pic.twitter.com/IOOQDRQ56U — Luke (@lukec1016) June 20, 2017

- I wonder what Mourinho is telling Ronaldo. Tax evasion skills maybe? pic.twitter.com/bLGG4l5cf6 — α & Ω. (@Oo_Gho_Gho) June 20, 2017

Oh Mourinho you genius! Trying to get Ronaldo by becoming tax evasion buddies #mufc — Adam Doleálek (@Aidam95) June 20, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo will 100% be at Real Madrid next season. Rumours of him leaving are only here to hide the news about his tax evasion! #RM — Football Agent (@FootballAgentxx) June 19, 2017