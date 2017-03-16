U Cypher's E-Sports league to launch in June

16 Mar 2017

U Sports founder Ronnie Screwvala and co-founder/CEO Supratik Sen today announced the launch of Season One of U Cypher’s E-Sports League. The best Gamers in India come together for the inaugural season to be in combat across PC, Console and Mobile with three of the most popular Games from around the world, including CS: GO and Dota 2.

The first season will have six teams of 12 players each - and unlike recently launched leagues, U Sports will not sell the teams in the first two seasons.

The League goes Live on MTV as the TV partner and will also go across digital platforms YouTube, Twitch and U Sports’ own digital platform. Commencing in June, it's live for 36 consecutive days to the finale.



At U Cypher’s first meet with 70 of the top Indian gamers, Ronnie Screwvala and Supratik Sen outlined U Cypher’s vision to exponentially boost the perception of E-sports in India. By becoming the first Esports league to be televised in the country, U Sports aims at a paradigm shift to drive a larger section of youth to gaming.

Supratik Sen added, “While our goal is to move towards a live broadcast, we believe a packaged show format will help us cut across audiences.”

The teams will be competing in Season 1 for a prize pool of Rs.50 lakhs, split across all teams basis their final ranking in the league. “Our goal is to turn E sports from a hobby into a profession; and thus the Prize Money on offer each season will go up steadily, making it worthwhile for gamers to pursue their passion full-time”, Ronnie Screwvala said.

E Sports athletes will schedule their time to be a part of U Cypher. Supratik Sen added, “The league will create new identities suited for television and mass viewing preparing the players to become aspirational house hold names in the future.”

One of the Captains, Ankit Panth told Sportskeeda, “I felt proud and emotional at the same time when I got to know that me and my team have been selected for UCypher season one. Now I can finally reply to all those people who thought I had wasted my life in gaming. In our country if you are on television, you wont be asked questions anymore and people will start taking you seriously. This is a very big opportunity that has presented itself to us. Now its upto us what we make of it. After meeting Mr. Ronnie Screwvala yesterday I can place my blinds on this league. They have gone down to the roots to collect data before they could implement this and I am sure with the confidence that they are showing in us, we all will definitely make this a season to remember.”



U Cypher will provide the much-needed platform as a top E-sports league in India for gaming. It will also work towards, so as to attract the best global talent into the league in the forthcoming U Cypher seasons. It will create greater excitement amongst the gaming community as it could be the link that will raise the level of E-sports in the country.

Finally, this will be a league that could well make E sports a viable career option, at par with a career of a mainstream athlete.



Farzad Palia, head of youth & English Entertainment channels at Viacom18, said, “MTV has always been the one to set trends and innovate where the youth are concerned and broadcasting UCypher is one more such exciting innovation by us.“