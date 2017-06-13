Ubisoft unveils Assassin's Creed: Origins at E3 2017

Assassin's Creed: Origin will release for Xbox One, PC and PS4 on October 27

After a long wait and numerous leaks, Ubisoft has finally revealed their new Assassins Creed game during Microsoft’s presentation at E3 2017. Titled Assassins Creed Origin, the game will focus on the origin of the Assassin’s Brotherhood in 49BC.

The open-world franchise, after taking a break in 2016, will be back later this fall and will take place in Egypt, around the time when Cleopatra was made the Pharaoh because of failing empire. The game’s developer Ubisoft also suggested that she would play an important role in the game and her background will be a mixture of both historical and fictional facts. Ubisoft is also introducing a new protagonist called Bayek, the last of Medjay, an elite Egyptian military group.

However, it does not seem like Ubisoft is banking on interesting characters or storylines to rebuild this popular franchise. Assassin's Creed: Origin will feature new combat systems, better loot and more enhanced role-playing game mechanics. They have announced that they will replace their fluid combat systems with ones that are more challenging yet fun. Unlike the quick counters and combo mechanics, Origins will encourage players to rely on evasive manoeuvres and stealth to stay alive in a fight. In the previous Assassins Creed game, you could just press a button and get an instant kill, thereby starting a combo-chain that can wipe out large groups of enemies very quickly.

Assassin's Creed Origin will also feature well-developed RPG elements in it. Your character can now own experience points and level up their skill trees as they progress. Another interesting addition to the franchise is the dynamic environment. Origin will take place in a large open world with many monuments, pyramids and even the Nile River, and the game will also have naval battles. The gameplay trailer for the game also shows that game will include a variety of wildlife like crocodiles and hippos.

Ubisoft also refused to shed light on what the multiplayer mode will look like. Multiplayer matches in previous games focused on a player’s ability to blend in hunter their opponents. Moreover, In the series, the protagonist uses a device called the Animus to access the memories of people’s ancestors and shift from these historical settings to the present. Ubisoft, however, has not given any details on what the present day portions of Origins will look like.

Assassin's Creed Origin will launch on October 27 for Xbox One, PC and PS4, and is already available for pre-order.