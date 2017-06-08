Video: GTA online Gunrunning trailer released

GTA releases its 18th major update in explosive fashion.

by Sarthak Sharma Video 08 Jun 2017, 19:52 IST

Rockstar Studios is back with its 18th major update for Grand Theft Auto online after its much awaited ‘Gunrunning’ trailer was released on YouTube.

The update is all set for a release on 13th June 2017 and if the trailer is anything to go by, the new update will certainly pack a punch. The update is all about the illegal arms trade in and around the southern San Andreas area with a wide array of armoured vehicles also showcased in the trailer.

Following a successful start to its online series, GTA: Gunrunning will allow players to indulge in illegal arms trafficking with an option to purchase a number of bases beneath the ground.

Players can earn an extra tip-off by moving weapons to buyers in Los Santos or Blaine County and receive powerful new upgrades, modifications and heavy-duty weaponry.

Arms dealers can also invest in Mobile Operations Centres(MOC) in the update. The command centre allows for various combinations of vehicle and weapon workshops with luxury living quarters and command centres along with facilities for upgrading and customising your arsenal of Weaponised Vehicles.

The weaponised vehicles available to players include advanced armoured SUVs fitted with special guns to destroy aircraft. These vehicles may be purchased and subsequently upgraded in the Mobile Operations Centres.

An armoured personnel carrier(APC) also exists which die hard GTA fans may remember fondly from Grand Theft Auto 4’s ‘Ballad of Gay Tony’ series.

With the latest trailer, it is clear that Grand Theft Auto is going all out with their next online update to give fans exactly what they asked for. The illegal arms trafficking option, in particular, allows players a wider variety of options rather than the old generic single player feel.

The success of the previous GTA franchises would generally mean that Gunrunning should be a successful update for Rockstar studios as well.