Video: How to make players talk on camera when they celebrate

The new feature allows certain players to talk when they celebrate after scoring a goal.

FIFA 17 had been a much-anticipated game even prior to its release as it promised to give gamers a true sensation of the sport. And in their pursuit to achieve this, EA Sports reworked the gameplay in FIFA 17 compared to its previous editions. Apart from the addition of potential wonder kids and revamped set pieces, celebrations have also been updated.

Celebrations in FIFA 17 have been given incredible detailing and has become even more realistic. This new feature which might have gone unnoticed by users, now allows certain players to talk when they celebrate after scoring a goal.

While playing a match in ‘The Journey’ mode, if a user scores a goal with Alex Hunter and runs toward the camera, we observe that Hunter dedicates the goal to his grandfather.

Alex Hunter depicts a 17-year-old footballer with humble roots in Clapham, London who is guided by his grandfather and English legend Jim Hunter. The celebration could also be done with Hunter’s rival, Gareth Walker, who after scoring, celebrates in front of the camera by cheering himself. Interestingly, Walker has two alternatives, which he can say while celebrating.

The journey in FIFA 17 begins with a football match between two youth teams, one of which features Hunter and his best friend, Gareth Walker. Six years later, Alex Hunter and Gareth Walker take on the exit-trial which can be succeeded depending on how Alex Hunter performs. After successfully completing the trial, Hunter signs for a Premier League club. And Hunter soon learns that Walker has joined the same club.

However, during the regular season, after starting most games as a substitute, Alex Hunter is loaned out to either one of Newcastle United, Aston Villa, or Norwich City. Hunter next returns to his parent club only to find that Walker has left for the club's rivals.

Also, earlier this week, EA confirmed that ‘The Journey Season 2’ will feature in FIFA 18 with the addition of new characters and story-lines.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson revealed in an interview, “Our development team in Vancouver is delivering deeply innovative new experiences across this year’s game, including Ultimate Team, and creating the most emotionally immersive and connected FIFA we have ever produced.”