Watch: Microsoft revives the original Age of Empire in 4K graphics

The classic strategy game is getting a 4K makeover

Microsoft surprised everyone when they announced they were going to release Age of Empires: Definitive Edition later this year. While there is no official release date for the remaster, the beta program will kick off later this month.

Speaking at E3 2017 Microsoft announced that the remastered game will include updated visuals, 4K graphic support, and remastered soundtracks. Microsoft also announced that the new Age of Empires will have an enhanced gameplay and will include the Rise of Rome expansion. The new game will also feature a new narrative, Xbox Live multiplayer and new zoom levels. The remaster will see the first game in the franchise brought back to life in 4K as well.

The original was released in 1997

The developers have not set a release date or price for the remastered game, they have announced that the game will be available on Windows Store soon. Moreover, they also said that gamers can be a part of the beta testing. Microsoft is offering a chance to beta-test the game much ahead of its launch. To participate in the beta test will require to sign up for the Age of Empire Insider Program. Insider will be given access to be a part of the development program will be be able to contribute by providing feedback through surveys. Moreover, all Insider will be given early access to the game as well.

The original Age of Empires came out way back in 1997. The real time strategy game would allow players to control armies from Asia, Africa and Europe and help them start a civilisation. The game’s expansion Rise of Rome added the Roman Empire to the roster, making the game even more interesting.