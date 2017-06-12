FIFA 18: Will there be a drop in Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s rating after he leaves Manchester United?

Like a fine wine, Zlatan gets better with time.

by Sarthak Sharma Opinion 12 Jun 2017, 12:24 IST

At 35, Zlatan is still a beast

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is by far one of the most talented, charismatic and downright incredible players in world sport today. Age is literally just a number for the big Swede as he has proved time and time again.

The self-professed “God of Manchester”, Zlatan is not only one of the best players in world football but is critically acclaimed for his charisma off the pitch as well. In a recent interview, he told Manchester United’s official website, “I am 35, but in my mind I am 20.” And like fine wine, Ibra just keeps getting better.

Zlatan scored an astonishing 28 goals for Manchester United in his very first season at Old Trafford and his departure from the club has left fans visibly disappointed. He was not only the top-scorer for the red half of Manchester, but also showed consistency in the face of adversity. All the experience from previous years in his career helped Manchester United immensely as Zlatan imparted vital knowledge to young and upcoming players and the veteran sent a wave of calm through the Old Trafford faithful.

His relationship with manager Jose Mourinho was one of respect and mutual admiration and it translated to the pitch as his performances game in and game out saved the manager’s blushes on several occasions.

When Ibrahimovic decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of last season, speculation was rife over his future with many critics claiming his career had already come to an end. They argued that a brief stint in China or USA would allow Zlatan to comfortably ride on into the sunset. His career was already destined for greatness and retirement was seemingly imminent.

Also read: FIFA 18: 5 legends who must be included in FIFA 18 Ultimate Team

His shocking transfer to United raised different kind of concerns however, as even the best former players questioned whether the English game and its pace would be too much to handle for the Swede. In a press conference following his signing with United, Zlatan claimed he wasn’t one to give up and that he was going to be a success at United as he has been all over Europe.

The typically ‘modest’ Zlatan definitely lived up to his word as his goals took United to a treble in his debut season and if he wasn’t already, cemented his name as one of world football’s greats.

Having said that, there is still speculation as to what the future holds for the 35-year old as he recovers from a serious knee injury. In light of his departure and the impending arrival of FIFA 18, we wondered what would happen to Zlatan’s ratings now that he is no longer a Manchester United player.

Video courtesy: Shade

The question seems quite simple, but the answer, well not so much. As we have seen in the past, a top player’s club does generally affect a player’s rating. This is the reason why even when a good player doesn’t have a very good season at a top club, his rating remains quite high. This is generally down to the fact that the club has invested in a talented player and their undying faith in him proves he has quality somewhere down the line.

But hey, this is Zlatan we’re talking about. Comparing Zlatan’s ratings in FIFA from over a decade ago, we can see that he was rated 91 in FIFA 06 when he played for Juventus but only scored 16 goals in 45 matches for the Turin club. 11 years down the line, he’s playing at Manchester United and is rated an equally impressive 90.

His career hasn’t always been so great but his consistency overall is staggering. He’s won major trophies at pretty much every club he’s been at, also highlighting why his rating, even 35, remains so incredible.

His 28 goals at a big club like Manchester United, coupled with a trio of medals from his solitary season at the club, pretty much guarantee that no matter where he goes next, the Swedish maestro is bound to be one of the highest ranked players in the game. Expect the likes of Messi and Ronaldo to rule the roost but keep an eye out for Ibrahimovic as he’s likely to hit the 90 mark again. Because if he had his way, FIFA will not rate Zlatan, Zlatan will rate FIFA.