Aerial Sports League: Game of Drones uses engineering to stage exciting combats

A new world of robotic sport is on the rise.

The arena where the drone battles take place

The wildly popular drone combat games were initiated by Aerial Sports League in 2012. The ASL combat arena is unforgiving and a testament to technological advancements and aerial battles. It is a simple game of battle to the death between two drones. A 30 x 30 x 30 foot zone is cordoned off using basic netting to shield the audience members from incurring any potential harm. It is a pretty cool game which lures kids into science, math and engineering.

What transpires in the arena is sheer chaos, mayhem and a lot of metal destruction. The weaponised vehicles go at each other from the word go and the last drone flying is the winner. Such drone-related events like racing and drone battles have been organised by the Aerial Sports League since 2011. Ever since the league was founded six years ago, it has attracted over 600,000 visitors at their Maker Faire hub in the Bay Area.

The CEO of the league, Marque Cornblatt, said, “It’s all about aerial combat. We pit drones against each other in a sumo wrestling style combat and the first person to hit the floor three times is the loser. We make it really exciting. We often have as much engineering and repairing happening in the middle of the game as we have flying. And the audience seems to like to see the engineering as much as they like to see the combat.”

“What we found is that drone violence is actually a way to trick kids into their interest in the science and tech. (We) don’t allow things like chemicals, fire, or electrical discharges. We don’t allow projectiles that can work their way through the net, so you can’t shoot paintball or airsoft guns or anything like that. But you can do like a net launcher, which is quite popular. You can have sort of ropes dangling below the drone, or objects sticking out to probe at the other drone with like a long stick,” said Cornblatt.

Cornblatt is in discussion with a TV network to seal a deal to take this innovation from Bay Area to the rest of the world.

“When you set drones down in front of those kids and say, ‘If you learn our lesson, you’ll be flying drones here today,’ they’re super enthusiastic, extremely well behaved. When you smash these toys together, you’re forced to learn about all kinds of things: electronics, hardware, little bit of software, teamwork. Kids embrace the challenges and the disciplines at the heart of making a drone fly and keeping it up in the air,” Cornblatt said.

“We found that the engineering is equally as compelling as the combat. We’ve been doing this for years, no one’s ever gotten seriously hurt. And to me that comes out that all this drone violence is actually quite safe,” Cornblatt added further.