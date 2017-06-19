WWE 2K18 Cover star, editions and release date officially announced

Fans finally got a good look at the much awaited WWE 2K18 as Seth Rollins showcased the next game in the WWE 2K franchise. As expected, he also confirmed that he was going to be the face of WWE 2K18. Rollins was a guest on ESPN SportsCenter this morning when he unveiled the cover of the upcoming game and spoke about his journey as a wrestler and his love for video games.

Seth Rollins will be the face of WWE 2K18

Rollins will be making his first appearance on the cover of the game, which will be released Oct. 17. He joins Brock Lesnar, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena and The Rock as cover athletes since 2K and Visual Concepts took over the WWE licensing. “As the WWE 2K18 cover Superstar and franchise ambassador, it is my incredible honour and mission to ensure this game will truly BE LIKE NO ONE — a calling card perfect for everything I stand for — as it sets forth on its own unique path," said Rollins. He also unveiled the Delux and Collector's Edition of WWE 2K18 which will allow players to enjoy the game four days before its official release date. While he did not speak much about the collector's edition, he did say that the deluxe version will include the season pass and bonus digital content.

WWE 2K18 will release on October 17 for PlayStation and Xbox One and is available for pre-order for a price of Rs. 3500. 2K, however, has not commented on the PC or Switch version of the game.