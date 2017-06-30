WWE 2K18 ratings prediction for top 25 WWE Superstars

These superstars should be the highest rated in WWE 2K18.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jun 2017, 12:55 IST

WWE 2K18 should be coming to stores in the next couple of months and expectations are high for the latest game in the WWE 2K series from developer 2K Games. One of the most hotly anticipated aspects is the new roster to see which Superstars are going to be included in the game and what their ratings are going to be.

To that effect, we have compiled a list of our predicted top 25 superstars for the game. So, without any further ado, here is our list of the ratings prediction for the top 25 WWE Superstars in WWE 2K18:

#25 Jinder Mahal – 86

There’s no way the WWE Champion doesn’t make the top 25 list, right? Well, we certainly think so and hence we have Jinder Mahal coming in at 25 with a rating of 86. What a travesty.

#24 Dolph Ziggler – 86

Dolph Ziggler enjoyed a strong second half of 2016 with his WWE title matches against Dean Ambrose and Intercontinental Championship matches against The Miz and even though he has fallen away somewhat recently, he should be making it to the top 25 with a rating of 86.

#23 Chris Jericho – 87

Chris Jericho’s excellent run as a friend and then a foe of Kevin Owens will ensure that he remains at the top of his game and makes it into the top 25 list with ease. We expect Jericho to have a rating of around 87 to reflect his legendary status late on in his career.

#22 Dean Ambrose – 87

Dean Ambrose comes in with an 87 on this list because of his run with the WWE Championship as well as Intercontinental Championship feud against The Miz which has helped bring up the prestige of the IC belt.

#21 The Miz – 87

And, speaking of The Miz, he should also be coming in with a strong 87 to reflect his excellent work as a top heel for the company and great runs with the Intercontinental Championship.