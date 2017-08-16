WWE 2K18 Roster: First 47 playable Superstars announced
Finally, 2K Games and WWE have released a list of Superstars appearing in WWE 2K18.
WWE and 2K Games have announced 47 of the playable Superstars for WWE 2K18. The game is set to release on October 17, 2017, for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 with a Nintendo Switch port and a PC version expected later.
The roster for this year's iteration of the WWE video game was teased as being the most varied set of SuperStars yet and it is nice to see some veteran legends like Kevin Nash, DDP and the Bushwhackers in the list.
Here are the 47 names WWE have announced for now, as per IGN:
- Bray Wyatt
- Dolph Ziggler
- Sami Zayn
- Dean Ambrose
- Baron Corbin
- Kalisto
- Akira Tozawa
- Sin Cara
- Hideo Itami
- Eric Young
- Jinder Mahal
- Bushwacker Butch
- Bushwacker Luke
- Konnor
- Viktor
- Cesaro
- Sheamus
- Karl Anderson
- Luke Gallows
- Nikki Cross
- Alundra Blayze
- Emma
- Lita
- Summer Rae
- Paige
- Brie Bella
- Nikki Bella
- British Bulldog
- Buddy Roberts
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Big Boss Man
- Mark Henry
- Bam Bam Bigelow
- Bret Hart
- Dusty Rhodes
- The Undertaker
- Big Show
- Andre the Giant
- Kane
- Diesel (and Kevin Nash)
- Luke Harper
- Erick Rowan
- Sawyer Fulton
- Alexander Wolfe
- Killian Dain
- Braun Strowman
- Goldust
The above list is not the full list of Superstars to be included in the game and we can expect some other big names like The Hardy Boyz, AJ Styles, The Miz, even Jinder's henchmen, The Singh Brothers.
Let's hope we get another list soon with a more comprehensive list soon.