WWE 2K18 Roster: First 47 playable Superstars announced

Finally, 2K Games and WWE have released a list of Superstars appearing in WWE 2K18.

Jinder Mahal will appear for the first time in a WWE video game (Image Courtesy: IGN)

WWE and 2K Games have announced 47 of the playable Superstars for WWE 2K18. The game is set to release on October 17, 2017, for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 with a Nintendo Switch port and a PC version expected later.

The roster for this year's iteration of the WWE video game was teased as being the most varied set of SuperStars yet and it is nice to see some veteran legends like Kevin Nash, DDP and the Bushwhackers in the list.

Here are the 47 names WWE have announced for now, as per IGN:

Bray Wyatt

Dolph Ziggler

Sami Zayn

Dean Ambrose

Baron Corbin

Kalisto

Akira Tozawa

Sin Cara

Hideo Itami

Eric Young

Jinder Mahal

Bushwacker Butch

Bushwacker Luke

Konnor

Viktor

Cesaro

Sheamus

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

Nikki Cross

Alundra Blayze

Emma

Lita

Summer Rae

Paige

Brie Bella

Nikki Bella

British Bulldog

Buddy Roberts

Diamond Dallas Page

Big Boss Man

Mark Henry

Bam Bam Bigelow

Bret Hart

Dusty Rhodes

The Undertaker

Big Show

Andre the Giant

Kane

Diesel (and Kevin Nash)

Luke Harper

Erick Rowan

Sawyer Fulton

Alexander Wolfe

Killian Dain

Braun Strowman

Goldust

The above list is not the full list of Superstars to be included in the game and we can expect some other big names like The Hardy Boyz, AJ Styles, The Miz, even Jinder's henchmen, The Singh Brothers.

Let's hope we get another list soon with a more comprehensive list soon.