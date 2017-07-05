WWE News: 2K adds brand new feature to WWE 2K18

Finally, 2K has realised what was missing from their games.

Stephanie McMahon with Sasha Banks, Charlotte and Becky Lynch; the Superstars directly responsible for ushering in the Women’s Revolution in WWE.

What's the story?

2K Games revealed in a recent development summit last month at their headquarters in Novato, California, that a brand new feature is going to be added to WWE 2K18. The feature in question is the ability to create a custom female superstar in the game which really seems like something that was missing previously rather than a brand new feature.

In case you didn't know

2K Games is one of Take-Two Interactive's two publishing divisions, the other being the infamous Rockstar Games. THQ, the game publisher who had the rights to the WWE game franchise was dissolved in January 2013 and this was the time when 2K acquired the rights to the franchise.

WWE 2K14 was the first game to be fully published by 2K Games although later versions of WWE 2K13 which was developed by THQ were sold under 2K Sports' label after the dissolution of THQ.

Since that time we have seen four yearly WWE games from 2K with the upcoming WWE 2K18 being the fifth in the series.

The heart of the matter

WWE 2K18 will feature, for the first time, the ability to create a custom female character for both career mode and single/exhibition matches. This was a long time coming since 2K took over production for the series in 2013 and is definitely related to WWE's current stance on its Women's Division where they are now pushing the boundaries with the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Matches, The Women's Gauntlet as well the upcoming Women's Tournament, The Mae Young Classic.

What's next

WWE 2K18 will be released on October 17, 2017, for PS4 and Xbox One and they have started taking preorders since their big trailer reveals in mid-June. A PC version should be on the way eventually and if previous years are any indication, it should drop before the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Author's take

With the WWE Women's Revolution in full swing, there has never been a better time for 2K to add the feature to create a female character in their games but it still feels like an afterthought. Honestly, this feature should have been there for a long time since the actual Women's Revolution in the WWE has been going on for the last four years at least.